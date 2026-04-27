According to a media report, David Degen has become a dad for the first time. Keystone

David Degen has reason to be happy. Not necessarily because of his FC Basel performances on the pitch, but the FCB president is happy in his private life.

Jan Arnet

As reported by "Blick", Degen became a father for the first time this weekend.

Last summer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Basel made his relationship with German actress Vivien Wulf public, but nothing was known about the pregnancy. The 32-year-old is known for her appearances in German TV productions such as "Alarm für Cobra 11", "Das Traumschiff" and "Sturm der Liebe".

"I really want children. And I know that it has to happen soon - otherwise I'll be too old," Degen said in an interview with CH Media in December 2024. Now his wish has come true.

However, things are not going according to plan for FC Basel. On Sunday, it suffered a heavy 2-0 defeat at home to Sion, which saw FCB slip to fifth place in the Super League table and threaten to miss out on the European places.