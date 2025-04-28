Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of the Swiss national team players at home and abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships.

The focus is on the Swiss women, who have a good chance of making it to the European Championships at home this summer.

🇩🇪 Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler is substituted in the 70th minute of the 4:0 win over Cologne with the score at 3:0. The 26-year-old does her job, but remains without a goal for the third time in a row. Thanks to the win, Frankfurt moved up to second place, at least temporarily.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen is substituted for Frankfurt in the 70th minute without attracting much attention.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

The 23-year-old keeps a clean sheet for the second time in a row in the 3-0 win against Jena. And that despite a mega-buck: in the 53rd minute, the goalkeeper let the ball slip from her grasp outside the sixteen and was extremely lucky that it didn't hit behind her.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui comes into the game with just over a quarter of an hour to go at 1-0 and heads just wide of the goal less than five minutes later

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Herzog is currently going through a difficult phase; the last time she left the pitch as a winner was on February 14. Leipzig lost 3-0 against SGS Essen, but Herzog was powerless to prevent the goals.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti was substituted in the 62nd minute with the score at 0:2. She is partly to blame for the first goal conceded, as there are coordination problems with her team-mate.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade, who will leave Leipzig in the summer, has the chance to make the score 1-2. However, her finish is too weak to cause the goalkeeper any major problems. She was then substituted 20 minutes before the end with the score at 0:3.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

In the 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, Stierli was lucky not to be sent off with a red card shortly after half-time. The 28-year-old brought down her opponent just outside the penalty area, preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity, but the referee allowed play to continue. For the third goal, Stierli tries to clear with her head after a corner and thus becomes the assist for Iceland's Viggosdottir.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli came on for Fölmli in the 75th minute, but was unable to prevent the defeat. Thanks to the victory, the Bayern women are crowned champions for the third time in a row.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

In the 28th minute, Fölmli tucks the ball into the net between the goalkeeper's legs to make it 1:1 after she had missed a headed chance shortly beforehand. Around 20 minutes before the end, she created a hint of danger again with a shot from an acute angle, before being substituted shortly afterwards.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

The 22-year-old had little to say in the defeat against Frankfurt and was substituted in the 73rd minute.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Relegation to the 2nd Bundesliga is certain. Potsdam lost 1:3 against Leverkusen, with Schmid once again playing through. While Flavia Lüscher makes the bench, 21-year-old Silia Plöchinger stands between the posts for the third time in a row.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

The Romans were not in action at the weekend.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

The next match is scheduled for May 4. The Romans will be looking to defend third place.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Champions Juve lost 3-1 to Fiorentina, with Calligaris, who has since lost her starting place, playing 90 minutes for the second game in a row.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann, who has only played a minor role at Juve for months, benefits from the early win in the championship and is in the starting eleven for the first time since January 15. She was substituted after around an hour, during which she did little to promote her own cause.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona enter the Champions League final with an unparalleled demonstration of power. After beating Chelsea 4-1 at home, Barça also win 4-1 away. Schertenleib does not play in either game.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

Ballesté is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Eibar.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Lia Wälti is the second Swiss player to reach the Champions League final. After losing the first leg 2-1 away to Lyon, Arsenal achieved a major turnaround and won 5-3 on aggregate. The national team captain sits on the bench in the second leg, having made a brief appearance in the first leg.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

West Ham celebrate a furious 7:1 victory against Crystal Palace. Piubel, who remained without a goal, was substituted in the 71st minute. Emma Harries, who came on for Piubel, promptly scored two more goals.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham have not won a game since January 26, but at least Spurs picked up a point against Liverpool (2-2). Bühler sits on the bench.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz had a weekend off, with the game against Arsenal coming up on Wednesday.

🇸🇪 Sweden

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto played in the 1-1 draw against Malmö. She is not the focus when it comes to goals. Hammarby are top of the table after five rounds.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun qualified for the play-off semi-finals with Dijon on April 23, making club history in the process. The last match of the regular season against Paris FC, who also qualified for the semi-finals, will follow on May 7.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

The players in the Netherlands also had a breather. On May 3, PSV will play against Sittard. After 20 of 22 rounds, PSV are second in the table, level on points with leaders Twente. The two teams will also face each other in the cup final on May 10.

🇺🇲 USA

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann is not in the squad for the 1-0 win against the Utah Royals, as she is currently keeping fit with former club PSG. The reason is a happy one, as the birth of her child is imminent.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Seattle drew 1-1 against Bay FC, with Crnogorcevic coming on with just over a quarter of an hour remaining. The result remains the same. In the two games before that, the record-breaking international played only 4 and 5 minutes respectively.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen is settling in well at her new club and plays the full distance for the first time after four partial appearances. However, Valerenga loses the top match against Brann 0:3.

🇨🇭Schweiz

BSC YB Iman Beney

YB win the semi-final first leg against FCZ. Beney curves around goalkeeper Benz in the 5th minute of stoppage time to make the final score 3:1. However, the qualification winners from Bern should not be too sure of themselves just yet, as the first leg could have had a completely different outcome.

BSC YB Naomi Luyet

Luyet has been missing from YB for months.

BSC YB Stephanie Waeber

Waeber pulls the strings in central midfield for YB, but remains without a goal for once.

GC Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj already suffered an injury in the quarter-final first leg and now also missed the semi-final first leg, which GC lost 2-1 at home to Basel.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

Basel is on course for the final. Sow plays through the midfield in the 2:1 win against GC.

FC Basel Aurélie Csillag

Csillag scored in both quarter-final matches against Aarau, but remained goalless in the first-leg win against GC. She is cautioned ten minutes before the end.

FC Basel Lia Kamber

The 19-year-old plays in midfield alongside captain Sow.

Servette FC Chênois Féminin Sandrine Mauron

In the placement round for positions 5 to 8, the dethroned defending champions Servette play out a 1-1 draw against Aarau. Mauron, actually an undisputed regular, is substituted just over half an hour before the end in this game of little significance. The result remains unchanged.

FC St.Gallen Nadine Böhi

St.Gallen also play in the placement round. Böhi and Co. record a 4:1 victory.

FC St.Gallen Larina Baumann

Baumann plays through the St.Gallen team's strong performance. For them, it's also about collecting points for their own cause in order to perhaps jump on the European Championship bandwagon after all.

FC Zurich Noemi Benz

In the semi-final first leg defeat against YB, Benz looks very old when conceding the second goal. A corner kick slipped between her fingers and the YB player only had to nod it in from point-blank range.

FC Zurich Naomi Mégroz

Mégroz is a mainstay in the FCZ defense. Against YB she neither stands out nor falls behind.

FC Lucerne Laura Schneider

Schneider conceded four goals against St. Gallen and was therefore unable to score any points in the battle for the number 3 spot in the national team.

