Ramona Bachmann will soon be a mom, but she doesn't want to put football on the back burner. Her big goal is to get fit and play a strong home European Championship with the Swiss national team.

Patrick Lämmle

Last weekend, Ramona Bachmann played her first competitive match in five months. This was partly due to the long break from competition in the USA, but the 34-year-old was also slowed down by an injury. At the press conference two days before the Nations League match against France, Bachmann talks about her fitness, the competition, her role in the team, the politically tense situation in the USA, hate comments and the home European Championships. And, of course, about the upcoming birth of her son, which is arousing particular interest.

Ramona Bachmann on ...

... the upcoming birth of her baby

Of course I'm looking forward to what's coming. It's a very exciting time. I don't have much more to say. The anticipation is very, very great.

... the importance of football at this time

The importance of football has not changed at all. Of course, football will take a bit of a back seat for a short time after the birth. But it's quite clear that football will remain my focus. Together with my wife, it's very clear that we'll make sure we find the best possible way for me to be in top shape for the European Championships.

... the reason why your wife is now in France

The baby will be born in France, but I can be there for the birth. This is mainly for political reasons. Then there's the fact that we would like him to have a Swiss and a French passport. At the same time, it was also my wife's wish to have the child in France, where she feels most comfortable. We made the decision together and it's very good for us as it is at the moment.

... the wish to have the baby with us at the European Championship camp

That is my wish. I've raised it with the federation and we're still in the process of clarifying it. I think it would certainly be something that could trigger something in the team and perhaps even become our lucky charm.

... the political situation in the USA

It's certainly very chaotic, a politically difficult situation. Not only difficult for me, but also for many locals. It's also an issue for us in the team. But I just try to keep posting the values I stand for publicly and stand behind them.

... about homophobic and misogynistic comments

I certainly think it's wrong to just accept it. I think it's a shame and very ignorant of the people who make such comments. It's important that we stand up for our values time and time again and make this known publicly.

... the situation with Houston

It's no secret that last season was very chaotic for us at the club. There were a lot of changes. The coach and the general manager lost their jobs. I was a bit unhappy, that's the way it is. With regard to the birth, and I communicated this very openly at the club, I initially wanted to go on loan. But I had very good talks with the new coach and so we decided that staying with Houston was the right path for me after all. And I can say that it was definitely the right decision. I feel very, very comfortable. I think the new coach is very good, the training sessions are great, very intensive, very professional.

... your reserve role in the last few national team games

It's no secret that I had a fitness deficit and also missed the entire preparation with Houston. The communication between Houston and the national team is very good at the moment. The main goal is that I can now play more and more for Houston and that I'll be in top shape on July 2 (opening game against Norway; editor's note). So far it's worked out very well and I'm happy that I was able to play the first few minutes for Houston.

... your role in the national team

I don't think my role has changed. The goal is certainly to be in top shape on July 2. And of course I know that I have a lot of qualities that I can use to help the team. [...] I see myself in all offensive positions. I think Pia knows my qualities by now. I have a lot of freedom with her. I take the position where she feels I can help the team the most. Preferably in the number 10 position, of course.

... the young talents

The development is great, of course. The fact that we have so many good young players will help us a lot. It's getting more and more difficult to defend against us. It's great to have so many players who can make the difference. That can only be an advantage if the opponent has to concentrate on several players who can really decide a game.

... what she learns from the boys

That there is more competition in the team. That's something very important to bring every player to a higher level. I also believe that everyone feels the competition. That's important for the European Championships so that we can put in the best possible performance.

... the quality of the current national team

I think it's the best national team I've played for so far.

... her future plans as a footballer

I have a contract until December 2026 and at the moment I'm actually planning to fulfill it. That means we'll all fly back to America together.

... the upcoming match against France

France are definitely one of the best teams. We don't even need to discuss their individual quality. I see their weakness as a team. I think they have the best players individually, but as a team they're not quite up to scratch. And we were able to exploit that very well against them in the last game. We even celebrated a win then and I think we can do the same this time.