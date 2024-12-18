FC Basel FCB president David Degen took over at FC Basel in May 2021, turned the club around and made a lot of money with clever transfers. Image: Keystone FCB's cash cow, even if he was only there for twelve months: Riccardo Calafiori flushed well over 20 million into Basel's coffers, thanks in part to a sell-on clause. Image: Keystone Renato Veiga also only played one year in Basel, but was able to leave his mark and now regularly plays for the big Chelsea FC. Image: Keystone Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye were able to use FCB as a springboard and are now among the key players in the national team. Image: Keystone Many came, many went. Only one has been there for what feels like an eternity: Taulant Xhaka. Image: Keystone FC Basel FCB president David Degen took over at FC Basel in May 2021, turned the club around and made a lot of money with clever transfers. Image: Keystone FCB's cash cow, even if he was only there for twelve months: Riccardo Calafiori flushed well over 20 million into Basel's coffers, thanks in part to a sell-on clause. Image: Keystone Renato Veiga also only played one year in Basel, but was able to leave his mark and now regularly plays for the big Chelsea FC. Image: Keystone Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye were able to use FCB as a springboard and are now among the key players in the national team. Image: Keystone Many came, many went. Only one has been there for what feels like an eternity: Taulant Xhaka. Image: Keystone

David Degen took over at FC Basel in May 2021. Since then, there have been almost 150 changes to the squad. A look at FCB's numerous transfers and how much money they have brought the club.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After some difficult years in sporting and financial terms, things are looking up again at FC Basel. The Bebbi finished the first half of the season in second place, just one point behind leaders Lugano.

When David Degen took over FCB from Bernard Burgener in May 2021, he was faced with a shambles. "It was bleeding out everywhere, we had to stop the bleeding," explained the FCB boss.

Degen managed to get the club back on track with numerous transfers. blue Sport did the math: There have been almost 150 squad mutations since the new president took over. Show more

"We are convinced that by the end of 2024, we will have set up the club in such a way that all legacy issues and mistakes from the past have been cleared up. Then the club will be stable and independent and back where it belongs and where we want to see it." FCB Board of Directors member Andy Rey said this in a statement in August 2023.

And indeed, FC Basel has recovered. After difficult years, the former serial champions are back on track in sporting terms. FCB is in second place in the Super League after the first half of the season, just one point behind leaders Lugano. The fans can dream of winning the championship again.

Financially, things are also looking much better than three years ago, thanks in particular to the club's transfer policy. The strategy is simple: buy young players with a lot of potential for as little money as possible and sell them for a lot of money. Even if these players only play at the Joggeli for a short time.

70 million francs more in transfers during the Degen era

David Degen and his team have managed to pull off several coups. Riccardo Calafiori, Renato Veiga, Andy Diouf, Thierno Barry and Zeki Amdouni all played just a single season in Basel. With these five players alone, FCB generated a transfer profit estimated at more than 70 million francs.

Of the ten most expensive sales in the club's history, six were made during the Degen era. However, it is also true that a total of 47 players have been signed permanently since the summer of 2021 - i.e. in seven transfer windows. This does not include the many loan players.

In total, there have been 148 squad changes at FCB since Degen took over (see overview below). That's an average of 21 additions, departures or loans per transfer window. Young players who have made the leap to the first team from the club's own youth ranks are not included. With their transfers, Basel generated revenue of over 130 million francs and spent more than 60 million on new players.

Financially on course

Almost exactly a year ago, David Degen sat on blue Sport's Home Match and explained: "We started with a structural deficit of around 35 million. It was bleeding out everywhere, we had to stop this bleeding." At the end of 2023, the deficit was still around CHF 15 million. The target for 2024 was eight million. FCB's exact position is expected to be communicated in April 2025.

Degen spoke of a "five-year plan" in the home game. Phase one, stopping the bleeding, had been successful. Also thanks to numerous loan deals with which the club was able to keep its head above water. Phase two, signing players permanently and thinking more long-term again, also appears to be complete. Only Albian Ajeti, Benjamin Kololli and 37-year-old Marwin Hitz have contracts expiring at the end of the season.

"We are putting the club on a stable financial footing in the long term so that we can then grow," explained Degen - and in doing so, probably heralded the start of the next phase: The return to sporting success.

Things are looking up again at FC Basel. However, the focus will remain on finances in the new year. The club will continue to rely on transfer income in the future. Now the question arises: will Basel, in its good sporting situation, maintain its pace in the coming winter transfer window and replace half the team in January?

All transfers since David Degen took over at a glance

Transfer sums according to "transfermarkt.ch"

2021/22 season Additions:

Liam Millar (Liverpool), €1.5 million

Wouter Burger (Feyenoord), €700,000

Fedor Chalov (ZSKA Moscow), loan (loan fee €300,000)

Jordi Quintillà (St. Gallen), free transfer

Sergio López (Real Madrid Castilla), free transfer

Ádám Szalai (Mainz 05), free transfer

Michael Lang (Boroussia Mönchengladbach), free transfer

Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), ?

Nasser Djiga (Vitesse FC), ?

Strahinja Pavlović (AS Monaco), loan

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan), loan

Joelson Fernandes (Sporting B), loan

Tomás Tavares (Benfica), loan

Andy Pelmard (Nice), loan

Dan Ndoye (Nice), loan

Noah Katterbach (Cologne), loan

Darian Males (Inter Milan), loan

Albian Hajdari (Juventus), loan

Tician Tushi (Wil), end of loan

Departures:

Arthur Cabral (AC Florence), 15.5 million euros

Edon Zhegrova (Lille) 7 million euros

Silvan Widmer (Mainz), 2.5 million euros

Eray Cömert (Valencia), 800,000 euros

Afimico Pululu (Greuther Fürth), free transfer

Samuele Campo (Lucerne), free transfer

Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Twente), free transfer

Aldo Kalulu (Sochaux), free transfer

Luca Zuffi (Sion), free transfer

Jozef Pukaj (Winterthur), free transfer

Orges Bunjaku (Grenoble), ?

Jordi Quintillà (St. Gallen), ?

Julian von Moos (St. Gallen), ? unknown

Yannick Marchand (Xamax), loan

Tician Tushi (Winterthur), loan

Kaly Sène (GC), loan

Julian von Moos (Vitesse Arnhem), loan

Jorge (Monaco), end of loan

Amir Abrashi (SC Freiburg), end of loan

Jasper van der Werff (RB Salzburg), end of loan

Timm Klose (Norwich City), end of loan Show more

Season 2022/23 Additions:

Riccardo Calafiori (AS Roma), €10.2 million

Andy Pelmard (Nice), €2 million

Dan Ndoye (Nice), €2 million

Bradley Fink (Borussia Dortmund), €800,000

Anton Kade (Hertha BSC), €750,000

Jean-Kévin Augustin (Nantes), free transfer

Marwin Hitz (Borussia Dortmund), free transfer

Arnau Comas (Barça Atlètic), free transfer

Hugo Vogel (Lyon), free transfer

Nils de Mol (Wil), free transfer

Adriano Onyegbule (RB Leipzig), free transfer

Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur), ?

Mirko Salvi (Yverdon), ?

Jonas Adjetey (Berekum Chelsea), ?

Hugo Novoa (RB Leipzig), loan

Andi Zeqiri (Brighton), loan

Zeki Amdouni (Lausanne), loan

Kasim Adams (Hoffenheim), loan

Andy Diouf (Rennes), loan

Kaly Sène (GC), end of loan

Yannick Marchand (Xamax), end of loan

Tician Tushi (Winterthur), end of loan

Departures:

Matías Palacios (Al-Ain), 3 million euros

Andrea Padula (Bellinzona), free transfer

Raoul Petretta (Kasimpasa), free transfer

Yannick Marchand (GC), free transfer

Djordje Nikolic (Újpest), free transfer

Heinz Lindner (Sion), ?

Nasser Djiga (Nimes), loan

Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur), loan

Tician Tushi (Winterthur), loan

Felix Gebhardt (Hallescher FC), loan

Andrin Hunziker (Aarau), loan

Tim Spycher (Yverdon), loan

Fedor Chalov (ZSKA Moscow), end of loan

Strahinja Pavlović (Monaco), end of loan

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter), end of loan

Andy Pelmard (Nice), end of loan

Dan Ndoye (Nice), end of loan

Tomás Tavares (Benfica), end of loan

Joelson Fernandes (Sporting B), end of loan

Noah Katterbach (Cologne), end of loan

Albian Hajdari (Juventus), end of loan

Pajtim Kasami (unattached)

Ádám Szalai (unattached)

Valentin Stocker (career end) Show more

Season 2023/24 Additions:

Andy Diouf (Stade Rennes), €5.5 million

Renato Veiga (Sporting Lisbon), €4.6 million

Zeki Amdouni (Lausanne-Sport), €4 million

Juan Carlos Gauto (Huracan), €3,9 million euros

Adrian Leon Barisic (NK Osijek), 3 million euros

Jonathan Dubasin (Albacete), 3 million euros

Thierno Barry (SK Beveren), 3 million euros

Djordje Jovanovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv), 2,8 million euros

Maurice Malone (Augsburg), 2 million euros

Finn van Breemen (The Hague), 1 million euros

Dominik Schmid (GC), 900,000 euros

Gabriel Sigua (Dinamo Tbilisi), 700,000 euros

Mohamed Dräger (Nottingham Forest), 420,000 euros

Nicolas Vouilloz (Servette), 200,000 euros

Albian Ajeti (Gaziantep), free transfer

Benjamin Kololli (Shimizu S-Pulse), free transfer

Dion Kacuri (GC), ?

Yusuf Demir (Galatasaray), loan

Kevin Rüegg (Hellas Verona), loan

Emmanuel Essiam (Lausanne-Ouchy), end of loan

Nasser Djiga (Nimes), end of loan

Felix Gebhardt (Hallescher FC), end of loan

Andrin Hunziker (Aarau), end of loan

Tician Tushi (Xamax), end of loan

Tim Spycher (Yverdon), end of loan

Departures:

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), €24.5 million

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), €18.6 million

Andy Diouf (Lens), €14 million

Dan Ndoye (Bologna), €10.15 million

Wouter Burger (Stoke City), 5 million euros

Andy Pelmard (Clermont Foot), 1.9 million euros

Kaly Sène (Lausanne-Sport), free transfer

Tician Tushi (Baden), free transfer

Liam Chipperfield (Sion), free transfer - 120

Felix Gebhardt (Regensburg), ?

Liam Millar (Preston North End), loan

Jonathan Dubasin (Real Ovideo), loan

Bradley Fink (GC), loan

Nasser Djiga (Red Star), loan

Emmanuel Essiam (Lausanne-Ouchy), loan

Tim Spycher (Baden), Loan

Zeki Amdouni (Lausanne-Sport), end of loan

Andy Diouf (Stade Rennes), end of loan

Darian Males (Inter), end of loan

Hugo Novoa (RB Leipzi), end of loan

Andi Zeqiri (Brighton), end of loan

Kasim Adams (Hoffenheim), end of loan Show more