Degen's master plan at FC Basel Back to success with 148 squad changes in 3.5 years

Jan Arnet

18.12.2024

David Degen took over at FC Basel in May 2021. Since then, there have been almost 150 changes to the squad. A look at FCB's numerous transfers and how much money they have brought the club.

18.12.2024, 07:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After some difficult years in sporting and financial terms, things are looking up again at FC Basel. The Bebbi finished the first half of the season in second place, just one point behind leaders Lugano.
  • When David Degen took over FCB from Bernard Burgener in May 2021, he was faced with a shambles. "It was bleeding out everywhere, we had to stop the bleeding," explained the FCB boss.
  • Degen managed to get the club back on track with numerous transfers. blue Sport did the math: There have been almost 150 squad mutations since the new president took over.
"We are convinced that by the end of 2024, we will have set up the club in such a way that all legacy issues and mistakes from the past have been cleared up. Then the club will be stable and independent and back where it belongs and where we want to see it." FCB Board of Directors member Andy Rey said this in a statement in August 2023.

And indeed, FC Basel has recovered. After difficult years, the former serial champions are back on track in sporting terms. FCB is in second place in the Super League after the first half of the season, just one point behind leaders Lugano. The fans can dream of winning the championship again.

Financially, things are also looking much better than three years ago, thanks in particular to the club's transfer policy. The strategy is simple: buy young players with a lot of potential for as little money as possible and sell them for a lot of money. Even if these players only play at the Joggeli for a short time.

70 million francs more in transfers during the Degen era

David Degen and his team have managed to pull off several coups. Riccardo Calafiori, Renato Veiga, Andy Diouf, Thierno Barry and Zeki Amdouni all played just a single season in Basel. With these five players alone, FCB generated a transfer profit estimated at more than 70 million francs.

Of the ten most expensive sales in the club's history, six were made during the Degen era. However, it is also true that a total of 47 players have been signed permanently since the summer of 2021 - i.e. in seven transfer windows. This does not include the many loan players.

In total, there have been 148 squad changes at FCB since Degen took over (see overview below). That's an average of 21 additions, departures or loans per transfer window. Young players who have made the leap to the first team from the club's own youth ranks are not included. With their transfers, Basel generated revenue of over 130 million francs and spent more than 60 million on new players.

Financially on course

Almost exactly a year ago, David Degen sat on blue Sport's Home Match and explained: "We started with a structural deficit of around 35 million. It was bleeding out everywhere, we had to stop this bleeding." At the end of 2023, the deficit was still around CHF 15 million. The target for 2024 was eight million. FCB's exact position is expected to be communicated in April 2025.

Degen spoke of a "five-year plan" in the home game. Phase one, stopping the bleeding, had been successful. Also thanks to numerous loan deals with which the club was able to keep its head above water. Phase two, signing players permanently and thinking more long-term again, also appears to be complete. Only Albian Ajeti, Benjamin Kololli and 37-year-old Marwin Hitz have contracts expiring at the end of the season.

"We are putting the club on a stable financial footing in the long term so that we can then grow," explained Degen - and in doing so, probably heralded the start of the next phase: The return to sporting success.

Things are looking up again at FC Basel. However, the focus will remain on finances in the new year. The club will continue to rely on transfer income in the future. Now the question arises: will Basel, in its good sporting situation, maintain its pace in the coming winter transfer window and replace half the team in January?

All transfers since David Degen took over at a glance

Transfer sums according to "transfermarkt.ch"

2021/22 season

  • Additions:
    Liam Millar (Liverpool), €1.5 million
    Wouter Burger (Feyenoord), €700,000
    Fedor Chalov (ZSKA Moscow), loan (loan fee €300,000)
    Jordi Quintillà (St. Gallen), free transfer
    Sergio López (Real Madrid Castilla), free transfer
    Ádám Szalai (Mainz 05), free transfer
    Michael Lang (Boroussia Mönchengladbach), free transfer
    Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), ?
    Nasser Djiga (Vitesse FC), ?
    Strahinja Pavlović (AS Monaco), loan
    Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan), loan
    Joelson Fernandes (Sporting B), loan
    Tomás Tavares (Benfica), loan
    Andy Pelmard (Nice), loan
    Dan Ndoye (Nice), loan
    Noah Katterbach (Cologne), loan
    Darian Males (Inter Milan), loan
    Albian Hajdari (Juventus), loan
    Tician Tushi (Wil), end of loan
  • Departures:
    Arthur Cabral (AC Florence), 15.5 million euros
    Edon Zhegrova (Lille) 7 million euros
    Silvan Widmer (Mainz), 2.5 million euros
    Eray Cömert (Valencia), 800,000 euros
    Afimico Pululu (Greuther Fürth), free transfer
    Samuele Campo (Lucerne), free transfer
    Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Twente), free transfer
    Aldo Kalulu (Sochaux), free transfer
    Luca Zuffi (Sion), free transfer
    Jozef Pukaj (Winterthur), free transfer
    Orges Bunjaku (Grenoble), ?
    Jordi Quintillà (St. Gallen), ?
    Julian von Moos (St. Gallen), ? unknown
    Yannick Marchand (Xamax), loan
    Tician Tushi (Winterthur), loan
    Kaly Sène (GC), loan
    Julian von Moos (Vitesse Arnhem), loan
    Jorge (Monaco), end of loan
    Amir Abrashi (SC Freiburg), end of loan
    Jasper van der Werff (RB Salzburg), end of loan
    Timm Klose (Norwich City), end of loan
Season 2022/23

  • Additions:
    Riccardo Calafiori (AS Roma), €10.2 million
    Andy Pelmard (Nice), €2 million
    Dan Ndoye (Nice), €2 million
    Bradley Fink (Borussia Dortmund), €800,000
    Anton Kade (Hertha BSC), €750,000
    Jean-Kévin Augustin (Nantes), free transfer
    Marwin Hitz (Borussia Dortmund), free transfer
    Arnau Comas (Barça Atlètic), free transfer
    Hugo Vogel (Lyon), free transfer
    Nils de Mol (Wil), free transfer
    Adriano Onyegbule (RB Leipzig), free transfer
    Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur), ?
    Mirko Salvi (Yverdon), ?
    Jonas Adjetey (Berekum Chelsea), ?
    Hugo Novoa (RB Leipzig), loan
    Andi Zeqiri (Brighton), loan
    Zeki Amdouni (Lausanne), loan
    Kasim Adams (Hoffenheim), loan
    Andy Diouf (Rennes), loan
    Kaly Sène (GC), end of loan
    Yannick Marchand (Xamax), end of loan
    Tician Tushi (Winterthur), end of loan
  • Departures:
    Matías Palacios (Al-Ain), 3 million euros
    Andrea Padula (Bellinzona), free transfer
    Raoul Petretta (Kasimpasa), free transfer
    Yannick Marchand (GC), free transfer
    Djordje Nikolic (Újpest), free transfer
    Heinz Lindner (Sion), ?
    Nasser Djiga (Nimes), loan
    Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur), loan
    Tician Tushi (Winterthur), loan
    Felix Gebhardt (Hallescher FC), loan
    Andrin Hunziker (Aarau), loan
    Tim Spycher (Yverdon), loan
    Fedor Chalov (ZSKA Moscow), end of loan
    Strahinja Pavlović (Monaco), end of loan
    Sebastiano Esposito (Inter), end of loan
    Andy Pelmard (Nice), end of loan
    Dan Ndoye (Nice), end of loan
    Tomás Tavares (Benfica), end of loan
    Joelson Fernandes (Sporting B), end of loan
    Noah Katterbach (Cologne), end of loan
    Albian Hajdari (Juventus), end of loan
    Pajtim Kasami (unattached)
    Ádám Szalai (unattached)
    Valentin Stocker (career end)
Season 2023/24

  • Additions:
    Andy Diouf (Stade Rennes), €5.5 million
    Renato Veiga (Sporting Lisbon), €4.6 million
    Zeki Amdouni (Lausanne-Sport), €4 million
    Juan Carlos Gauto (Huracan), €3,9 million euros
    Adrian Leon Barisic (NK Osijek), 3 million euros
    Jonathan Dubasin (Albacete), 3 million euros
    Thierno Barry (SK Beveren), 3 million euros
    Djordje Jovanovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv), 2,8 million euros
    Maurice Malone (Augsburg), 2 million euros
    Finn van Breemen (The Hague), 1 million euros
    Dominik Schmid (GC), 900,000 euros
    Gabriel Sigua (Dinamo Tbilisi), 700,000 euros
    Mohamed Dräger (Nottingham Forest), 420,000 euros
    Nicolas Vouilloz (Servette), 200,000 euros
    Albian Ajeti (Gaziantep), free transfer
    Benjamin Kololli (Shimizu S-Pulse), free transfer
    Dion Kacuri (GC), ?
    Yusuf Demir (Galatasaray), loan
    Kevin Rüegg (Hellas Verona), loan
    Emmanuel Essiam (Lausanne-Ouchy), end of loan
    Nasser Djiga (Nimes), end of loan
    Felix Gebhardt (Hallescher FC), end of loan
    Andrin Hunziker (Aarau), end of loan
    Tician Tushi (Xamax), end of loan
    Tim Spycher (Yverdon), end of loan
  • Departures:
    Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), €24.5 million
    Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), €18.6 million
    Andy Diouf (Lens), €14 million
    Dan Ndoye (Bologna), €10.15 million
    Wouter Burger (Stoke City), 5 million euros
    Andy Pelmard (Clermont Foot), 1.9 million euros
    Kaly Sène (Lausanne-Sport), free transfer
    Tician Tushi (Baden), free transfer
    Liam Chipperfield (Sion), free transfer - 120
    Felix Gebhardt (Regensburg), ?
    Liam Millar (Preston North End), loan
    Jonathan Dubasin (Real Ovideo), loan
    Bradley Fink (GC), loan
    Nasser Djiga (Red Star), loan
    Emmanuel Essiam (Lausanne-Ouchy), loan
    Tim Spycher (Baden), Loan
    Zeki Amdouni (Lausanne-Sport), end of loan
    Andy Diouf (Stade Rennes), end of loan
    Darian Males (Inter), end of loan
    Hugo Novoa (RB Leipzi), end of loan
    Andi Zeqiri (Brighton), end of loan
    Kasim Adams (Hoffenheim), end of loan
Season 2024/25 (summer transfers only)

  • Additions:
    Bénie Traoré (Sheffield), €4.5 million
    Kevin Carlos (Yverdon), €3.4 million
    Marin Soticek (NK Lokomotiva), €3 million
    Léo Leroy (Montpellier), 500,000 euros
    Kevin Rüegg (Hellas Verona), 440,000 euros
    Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), free transfer
    Moussa Cissé (Stuttgart), ?
    Romário Baró (Porto), loan (loan fee: 150,000 euros)
    Joe Mendes (Braga), loan
    Liam Millar (Preston North End), end of loan
    Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur), end of loan
    Nasser Djiga (Red Star), end of loan
    Jonathan Dubasin (Real Oviedo), end of loan
    Bradley Fink (GC), end of loan
    Tim Spycher (Baden), end of loan
  • Departures:
    Thierno Barry (Villarreal), 14 million euros
    Renato Veiga (Chelsea), 14 million euros
    Liam Millar (Hull City), 3.5 million euros
    Nasser Djiga (Red Star), 3 million euros
    Sayfallah Ltaief (Twente), 1.5 million euros
    Sergio López (Darmstadt), free transfer
    Fabian Frei (Winterthur), free transfer
    Nils de Mol (Lausanne-Ouchy), free transfer
    Andrin Hunziker (Karlsruher SC), loan(Loan fee: 50,000 euros)
    Juan Carlos Gauto (Deportivo La Coruna), loan
    Djordje Jovanovic (Partizan), loan
    Jonathan Dubasin (Gijon), loan
    Maurice Malone (Austria Vienna), loan
    Dion Kacuri (Yverdon), loan
    Adriano Onyegbule (Schaffhausen), loan
    Tim Spycher (Nyon), loan
    Axel Kayombo (Lausanne-Ouchy), loan
    Jean-Kévin Augustin (no club)
    Michael Lang (no club)
    Yusuf Demir (Galatasaray), end of loan
    Kevin Rüegg (Hellas Verona), end of loan
Super League