Former Lausanne striker Aliou Baldé (left) is set to make a splash at St. Gallen next season Keystone

Striker Aliou Baldé has been loaned to Switzerland again by French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC St. Gallen announced that the 22-year-old West African from Guinea will play in eastern Switzerland next season.

Baldé has a current contract at Nice until 2028 and was already on loan at Lausanne in the Super League last season.