Simone Inzaghi is no longer coach of Inter Milan. Three days after the humiliation in the Champions League final, the Nerazzurri announced his departure after four years.

Despite a contract valid until June 2026, Inzaghi is leaving Inter Milan after a turbulent season that went very well in sporting terms for a long time but ultimately ended without a major title. The 49-year-old described Saturday's disappointing 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain as a "low point".

In the four years under Inzaghi, Inter Milan won six trophies: A year ago, the club became Italian champions with former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer, plus two cup wins and three Super Cup victories. According to rumors, Inzaghi is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, where he is set to sign a lucrative contract with Al-Hilal.