Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is getting busy again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
GC top scorer Morandi moves to Servette
Giotto Morandi is leaving Grasshoppers after six years to join league rivals Servette. Morandi has signed a contract with the Super League runners-up until the summer of 2028.
The attacking midfielder played 157 competitive matches for GC, scoring 25 goals and providing 27 assists. In the last three games of last season, the 26-year-old from Ticino did not play for the Zurich club following an internal suspension.
Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan
Simone Inzaghi is no longer coach of Inter Milan. Three days after the humiliation in the Champions League final, the Nerazzurri announced his departure after four years.
Despite a contract valid until June 2026, Inzaghi is leaving Inter Milan after a turbulent season that went very well in sporting terms for a long time but ultimately ended without a major title. The 49-year-old described Saturday's disappointing 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain as a "low point".
In the four years under Inzaghi, Inter Milan won six trophies: A year ago, the club became Italian champions with former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer, plus two cup wins and three Super Cup victories. According to rumors, Inzaghi is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, where he is set to sign a lucrative contract with Al-Hilal.
Xhaka gets new goalkeeper at Leverkusen
Following the departures of Frimpong and Tah, Bayer Leverkusen have announced an addition. The 2024 German champions have signed Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
The 31-year-old, who has a history with league rivals SC Freiburg, has signed a contract with the works club until the summer of 2028, Bayer announced. Flekken has played for Brentford in the English Premier League for the past two seasons. The transfer fee is estimated at ten million euros.
Flekken is likely to become the new number one goalkeeper at the club with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka. Lukas Hradecky (35) and Matej Kovar (25) alternated last season.
YB extends contract with Zachary Athekame
The Bernese club have extended the 20-year-old full-back's contract early until 2029. The Geneva-born player joined YB in December 2023.
Athekame has carved out an important role for himself at YB. In the past season, the young international made 43 competitive appearances - eight of them in the Champions League.
Bellingham brother Jobe wants to join BVB
According to a report, Borussia Dortmund has come a good deal closer to its dream transfer. The 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham, heavily courted brother of former BVB star Jude Bellingham, is said to have agreed to join the Bundesliga club, according to the German newspaper "Bild".
According to the media, the midfielder from English Premier League promotion contenders AFC Sunderland was also on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig as well as other clubs from England. However, according to the report, Bellingham has turned them down. The club and the atmosphere at the Westfalenstadion - the 19-year-old was often there during his brother Jude's time at BVB - are said to have convinced him.
Jude Bellingham matured into a world star at BVB between 2020 and 2023 before moving to Real Madrid. Negotiations are now set to begin between BVB and Sunderland. The transfer fee for the U21 international is likely to be between 25 and 30 million euros.
Gijón likely to take up purchase option for Dubasin
Jonathan Dubasin, who has been on loan from FC Basel to Spanish second division club Sporting Gijón this season, is unlikely to return to FCB. As reported by "La Nueva España", Gijón has exercised the purchase option in the attacking player's contract. According to reports, Basel will receive 1.6 million euros. After a poor pre-season in Basel, Dubasin was a mainstay at Gijón this season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 37 league games.
Coman on the verge of leaving Bayern
Despite a contract until 2027, there are many indications that Kingsley Coman will leave Bayern Munich. According to transfer experts, numerous clubs are interested in the French winger, including Barcelona as well as clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.
Tramezzani moves to Cyprus
Paolo Tramezzani has found a coaching position in Cyprus after leaving relegated Super League side Yverdon. The 54-year-old Italian will coach AEL Limassol. Tramezzani has already worked in Cyprus once before, namely from October 2018 to August 2019 at APOEL Nicosia.
Celestini is apparently leaving FCB
FC Basel and Fabio Celestini are apparently going their separate ways. As reported by "Blick", the coach is leaving the Bebbi after winning the double. However, his departure has not been officially announced. Read more here. Celestini was recently linked with FC Getafe. He played for the Spanish club between 2005 and 2010.
Is Inzaghi going to Saudi Arabia?
Saudi club Al Hilal are confident of winning Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach. The coach of Champions League finalists Inter Milan will meet with club officials of the Narezzurri on Tuesday to make a final decision on his future, according to reports. Al Hilal is hoping for the green light in the next few hours.
New goalkeeper for Leverkusen - Xhaka soon to be captain?
Granit Xhaka could soon have a new team-mate. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Brentford to Bayer Leverkusen is a done deal.
The Werkself will transfer around 10 million euros to the Premier League club. Brentford will in turn acquire Liverpool substitute goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Official confirmation from Leverkusen is still pending. In the event of a transfer, Flekken would probably replace regular goalkeeper and captain Hradecky in the starting eleven. Granit Xhaka is also considered a possible candidate for the captain's armband in such a case.
Wirtz deal still not finalized
Liverpool fans are still waiting for a breakthrough in the negotiations between LFC and Bayer Leverkusen regarding the transfer fee for Florian Wirtz. According to numerous media reports, the player already informed the club two weeks ago that he wanted to move exclusively to Liverpool. Since then, the clubs have been negotiating a transfer fee of around 130 million euros.
As the German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports on X, this transfer fee could now be lower - but a player swap is conceivable. According to Plettenberg's information, the Werkself are interested in the two Liverpool youngsters Harvey Elliott (attacking midfield) and Jarrel Quansah (center and right-back).
In the meantime, a second bid from the Reds of 125 to 130 million euros is said to have been rejected. Apparently, no agreement has yet been reached on the structure of the deal.
However, both clubs are still hoping for a solution soon. As Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday, the ongoing talks between the two clubs remain "very positive".
Wüthrich leaves Sturm Graz as champion
The Swiss Gregory Wüthrich is leaving the Austrian champions Sturm Graz after five years. As the club announced, the 30-year-old defender did not extend his expiring contract.
Wüthrich, who played two international matches last year, joined Sturm Graz from Australian club Perth Glory in 2020 and celebrated two championship titles and two cup wins in Austria.
"After my contract expired, I decided to take on a new challenge. The past five years have been incredible, we have achieved everything you can imagine," the former YB player is quoted as saying in the press release.
Nothing has yet been revealed about his new destination. Various media outlets are speculating about a return to Young Boys.
Frimpong's move from Leverkusen to Liverpool perfect
The transfer of Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool FC is complete. Both clubs confirmed the transfer after it had already been reported as completed hours earlier by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
The Dutch international will sign a "long-term contract" with the English champions, according to the club's announcement. According to Romano, Frimpong will cost Liverpool 35 million euros. At the Reds, he could once again line up alongside Florian Wirtz. The German international is also on the verge of a move from Leverkusen to Liverpool for well over 100 million euros.
"It was very simple. Liverpool got in touch and showed an interest, and of course the decision was a no-brainer for me," the 24-year-old Frimpong was quoted as saying in the statement. In a post on Platform X, Bayer Leverkusen thanked the winger for a "special time" and wished him "all the best" for the future.
Frimpong moved to Leverkusen from Celtic Glasgow in January 2021. He was one of the absolute top performers for the Rhinelanders, who won the double in 2024. The speedy right-footer made 133 Bundesliga appearances and scored 23 goals.
Now it's official: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid have secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold. After 20 years with Liverpool FC, the English international is moving to the Spanish record champions.
Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, as the club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old, who is considered one of the very best defenders in the world due to his speed and technique, has only played for Liverpool FC so far in his career. He has won nine trophies with the Reds, including the Champions League in 2019 and recently the English championship for the second time since 2020.
Alexander-Arnold will already be competing with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, which will take place in the USA from June 14.
Allegri succeeds Conceição at AC Milan
Allegri had been out of a job for a year. Prior to that, he coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and from 2021 to 2024. He reached two Champions League finals with the Piedmont side and celebrated five league titles. However, he won his first with AC Milan in 2010.
Allegri's second appointment as head coach of the Rossoneri came one day after his predecessor Sergio Conceição left the club. The Portuguese had to vacate his post after less than six months. The team's run to the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) was not enough to erase their meagre 8th place in Serie A.
Noah Okafor, a Swiss player, is under contract with AC Milan. The international striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.
Liverpool make official offer for Wirtz
Florian Wirtz is said to have agreed a contract with the English club until 2030 days ago. What is still missing is an agreement between his current employers Leverkusen and Liverpool regarding the transfer fee.
The English club are now said to have made the first step with an official offer - and the figures are quite something. According to "BILD", the offer is said to amount to 100 million pounds, plus 10 to 12 million performance-related bonuses - the equivalent of around 133 million euros in total.
Leverkusen are said to be aiming for 150 million euros for the 22-year-old, but the English club's offer is still likely to be tempting and an agreement is unlikely to be long in coming. The bonus clauses and who pays the training compensation still have to be decided. Bundesliga promoted Cologne can already look forward to a large chunk of money, reportedly around three million euros.
AC Milan part ways with coach Conceição - is Allegri coming?
Sergio Conceição has to leave his post as coach at AC Milan after five months. The club from northern Italy made the announcement on Thursday evening. Before Milan made the separation official, it was reported in the Italian media that Massimiliano Allegri would return to Milan after eleven years. Confirmation of this personnel matter is still pending.
Conceição took over shortly before the turn of the year with a contract valid until summer 2026. Eighth place in the league - the same position as when his predecessor Paolo Fonseca was sacked - and a place in the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) were not enough to keep him in his seat.
With Noah Okafor, the Rossoneri have a Swiss player under contract. The striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.
Tah signs in Munich until 2029
German international Jonathan Tah is joining FC Bayern Munich after a year's delay. The German champions have signed the central defender on a free transfer after he announced that he would not be renewing his contract with dethroned Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old signed a contract in Munich until June 30, 2029. The club did not initially announce when Tah would begin his service at FC Bayern or whether he would be able to play at the Club World Cup.
"It's no secret that we've had Jonathan Tah on our radar for a long time. We value his class: he's a guy who takes responsibility. Jonathan had many offers, but he chose FC Bayern," said sporting director Max Eberl.
Allegri back to Milan?
As Fabrizio Romano writes, coach Massimiliano Allegri could return to AC Milan. He is set to replace Sergio Conceicao there. Allegri was already coach at the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014 and won the Scudetto in 2011. He coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and 2021 to 2024, winning the league and cup five times each. Allegri was released from Juve in May 2024 and has been out of a job ever since.
BVB lures Jashari
Brugge professional Ardon Jashari was recently named the best player and best talent in the Belgian league. The 22-year-old from central Switzerland is naturally arousing desires. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Borussia Dortmund in particular are said to be interested in the Swiss.
BVB coach Niko Kovač is even said to see the midfielder as the number one transfer target. Talks between the player and the club are said to have already taken place. However, the two-time international will not come cheap. "Transfermarkt" estimates his value at 25 million euros.
Kobel apparently wants to stay in Dortmund
Dortmund trembled for a long time, but in the end it was enough for the Black & Yellows: last year's Champions League finalists will also play in the top flight next year. Gregor Kobel apparently also wants to be part of it. According to "Sport Bild", the goalkeeper, who is also the number 1 in the national team, is said to have decided to remain loyal to BVB despite offers - particularly from the Premier League. His contract runs until 2028.
Bayern open to adjusted offer for Sané
According to Sport Bild, FC Bayern Munich are prepared to adjust the contract extension offered to Leroy Sané. The German champions are said to be open to increasing the basic salary and reducing the bonus payments accordingly.
According to the media, the 29-year-old attacking player had rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract, which was due to expire in 2028, following a change of advisor. According to the report, FC Bayern now want clarity on whether Sané will extend his contract and continue to play in Munich before he departs for the Club World Cup in the USA on June 10.
If no agreement is reached with the number ten, it would be the next disappointment for Bayern. It was announced at the weekend that Florian Wirtz, who is being courted by the record champions, does not want to move from Leverkusen to Munich. The attacking artist is reportedly moving to Liverpool FC.
Will Behrami become Watford's sporting director?
Italian journalist Horace Accomando reports that Valon Behrami is on the verge of returning to Watford FC. The 40-year-old played for the club between 2015 and 2017 and is now set to take over as sporting director. According to Accomando, talks are close to being finalized.
Watford are aiming to return to the Premier League, where they last played in the 2021/22 season. However, they only finished 14th in the Championship last season.
Akolo and St.Gallen go their separate ways
Chadrac Akolo will no longer play for FC St.Gallen in the future. The expiring contract with the attacker has not been extended. The Espen write in a statement: We thank "Chadi" sincerely for his commitment in the FCSG jersey and wish him all the best and much success for his future career.
Augsburg gives Zesiger a contract until 2029
National team defender Cédric Zesiger joined FC Augsburg from VfL Wolfsburg in the winter transfer window. Zesiger became a regular at Augsburg and convinced the club's management to exercise the purchase option.
According to "Kicker", FCA will pay four million euros for the services of the central defender. "I am very happy that my journey at FCA is continuing," Zesiger was quoted as saying on the club's homepage. "My expectations of the transfer have been fully met. I feel very comfortable in the team and in the city. In addition to the sporting prospects, this is also hugely important to me."
-
It had been rumored for some time that Fabian Rieder would not be staying at VfB Stuttgart. VfB had an option to buy the midfielder, but has now decided not to exercise it. Rieder only made sporadic appearances in 2025 and was not part of the squad in the cup final won against Arminia Bielefeld.
Rieder bids farewell to Stuttgart on Instagram. "Thank you to all VfB fans for the incredible support throughout the year. I gave everything for the club every single second. With the cup win, I couldn't have imagined a better end. Thank you for everything."
Rieder returns to his club Stade Rennes. Rieder still has a contract with the French first division club until the summer of 2027. The Bretons have had a difficult season with three different coaches and only finished 12th in Ligue 1.
Ten Hag becomes new Leverkusen coach
Granit Xhaka knows his new coach at Bayer Leverkusen. Dutchman Erik ten Hag is following in the big footsteps of Xabi Alonso. The 55-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga runners-up until 2027, as the club announced. Ten Hag succeeds the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who will coach Real Madrid in the future.
Wirtz about to move to Liverpool
FC Bayern have lost out in the bidding for Florian Wirtz. The attacking artist wants to move to England. He has already turned Bayern down. If Liverpool FC can agree the required transfer fee with Bayer, the international will provide tricks and goals in the Premier League in future.
The 22-year-old still has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and the works club is demanding a transfer fee of 150 million euros for the exceptional player. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial offer of 100 million euros plus bonuses. According to media reports, Wirtz himself has already agreed a transfer with the Reds after good talks with Liverpool coach Arne Slot.
Napoli want De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne is leaving Manchester City. Where the Belgian will go is still uncertain. Will the soon-to-be 34-year-old move to the Italian champions? Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentis says quite openly: "We want Kevin de Bruyne. We need his approval for the transfer to go through."
Ex-Sion striker Cunha about to move to Manchester United
The fact that Matheus Cunha will leave Wolverhampton in the summer has been a foregone conclusion for several weeks. Now it is also clear where the Brazilian will be heading: To Manchester United. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have exercised their option to buy the player for just under 75 million euros. An agreement with the striker, who played for Sion between 2017 and 2018, has apparently already been reached. All that remains is for the contract to be signed.
Neumayr becomes assistant coach at Lausanne
Ludovic Magnin has a new assistant at Lausanne-Sport. The Vaud team have signed German Markus Neumayr. As the club announced, the 39-year-old has been given a one-year contract. Neumayr has played over 100 games in the Super League during his professional career. In addition to his work as a pundit for blue Sport, he most recently worked as a youth coach at FC Basel.
Eriksen leaves Manchester United
Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are going their separate ways. The 33-year-old Dane's contract will not be extended, as United announced after the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen made 107 appearances for the club in his three years at United. It is still uncertain what will happen with the midfielder. In addition to Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton also left the Red Devils.
Ajeti extends his contract with FCB
Albian Ajeti is staying with FC Basel for the long term. The striker has extended his contract until 2028.
Granit Xhaka back at FCB? What David Degen says
At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel on Saturday, his brother Granit drops a bombshell and reveals that he himself will soon be wearing the FCB jersey again. "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too," said the national team captain, who has three years left on his contract at Leverkusen.
What's the story? "We're honored that Granit says that. But he has a contract until 2028," said FCB president David Degen in an interview with blue Sport, urging restraint. "We don't know anything either. But we'll see what time brings."
Is Sané moving to Turkey?
FC Bayern are threatened with another transfer setback: Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul are said to have submitted an "official top offer" for attacking star Leroy Sané, according to TV channel Sky. According to the report, this involves a net salary of over ten million euros per year. There have also been inquiries from Italian champions Napoli and England. Sané could move on a free transfer in the summer.
According to the media, the German international rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract until 2028 after changing advisors. According to Sky, FC Bayern are still hoping for a contract extension and new talks have already taken place.
Tah gives Bayern a commitment
According to media reports, Jonathan Tah's move to FC Bayern is now only a matter of time. The German international has given his commitment to the record champions from Munich, as reported by "Bild", "Kicker" and Sky, among others. According to these reports, the 29-year-old central defender, who is leaving Leverkusen on a free transfer, will sign a four-year contract with Bayern.
Huijsen the most expensive summer transfer (as of now)
One or two transfers are already in the bag. The most expensive transfer of the summer so far is that of Dean Huijsen, who is moving from Bournemouth to Real Madrid for just under €60 million. Otherwise, it has mainly been changes of coach that have made the headlines so far: Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid to take over the Brazilian national team. Former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso takes over from the Italian at the Whites.