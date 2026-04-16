Peter Zeidler sacked by Lausanne-Sport. KEYSTONE

Lausanne-Sport is parting ways with coach Peter Zeidler. The 63-year-old German had only been with the Vaud club since last summer.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peter Zeidler is no longer coach of Lausanne-Sport. The club from the canton of Vaud announced his immediate departure on Thursday. Show more

The trained French teacher Peter Zeidler in French-speaking Switzerland: that sounded like a "mariage parfait". After 50 competitive games for Lausanne-Sport, the chapter is now over.

The team finished a disappointing 9th in the championship with 39 points. Things went better on the European stage, where Zeidler's squad was the last Swiss team to be represented and narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16 of the Conference League. In the Cup, they failed in the round of 16 against lower-ranked cantonal rivals Yverdon.

The decision was made "to end the collaboration with the German coach, as the results in the second half of the season were deemed inadequate", the club explained in a press release. No progress had been made at either a collective or individual level. They now want to "set new impulses and look to the future with clarity and ambition".

Markus Neumayr and Migjen Basha, who were already part of the coaching staff, will take over until the end of the season.

Successful era at FCSG

Zeidler was involved in the Bundesliga before his stint with the Vaud club in Bochum. He was dismissed after just eight games at the traditional club from the Ruhr region due to a lack of success. Before that, the 63-year-old German was under contract at St. Gallen for six years.

Together with president Matthias Hüppi and then sporting director Alain Sutter - now at Grasshoppers - he formed a team with an attacking style of play in eastern Switzerland. Before signing his contract in Lausanne, he is said to have received an offer from GC, but turned it down. He also coached FC Sion from August 2016 to April 2017.

These coaches were sacked in 2025/26 Dennis Hediger (39) - Sacked by FC Zurich

Tenure: 5 months 22 days - Points average: 0.88 (24 games)

Gerald Scheiblehner (49) - Sacked by Grasshoppers

Tenure: 8 months 12 days - Points average: 0.80 (30 games)

Giorgio Contini (52) - Dismissed by Young Boys

Tenure: 10 months 13 days - Points average: 1.64 (11 games)

Ludovic Magnin (46) - Released by FC Basel

Tenure: 6 months 26 days - Points average: 1.71 (21 games)

Mitchell van der Gaag (54) - Dismissed by FC Zurich

Tenure: 4 months 22 days - Points average: 1.44 (9 games)

Uli Forte (51) - Dismissed at Winterthur

Tenure: 9 months 26 days - Points average: 0.22 (9 games)

Thomas Häberli (51) - Dismissed by Servette

Tenure: 1 year 1 month 4 days - Points average: 0 (2 games) Show more

Peter Zeidler n’est plus l’entraîneur de la première équipe du FC Lausanne-Sport



Le FC Lausanne-Sport informe que Peter Zeidler n’est plus l’entraîneur de l’équipe première, avec effet immédiat.



🔗 Le communiqué 👉🏻 https://t.co/j5y0lmf8y9 pic.twitter.com/GvQhLeUzVN — FC Lausanne-Sport (@lausanne_sport) April 16, 2026