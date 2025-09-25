Fredi Bobic speaks with his lawyers Matthias Weidmann (l) and Maximilian Schmidt in front of the Berlin district court. Keystone

Fredi Bobic prevails in court: Cash-strapped Hertha must pay millions. But the legal dispute could go even further.

DPA dpa

Former managing director Fredi Bobic has been successful in court in the dispute with second-division football club Hertha BSC over millions. The Berlin Regional Court ruled in favor of the 53-year-old in the documentary proceedings with a reserved judgment. He obtained a provisional enforcement order.

Hertha must now pay 3.35 million euros gross if Bobic enforces the title. Added to this is interest, which is likely to bring the total sum to more than four million. The club must also bear the costs of the proceedings. However, subsequent proceedings are possible.

"I am very happy that clear justice has been done," said Bobic after the verdict was announced. "I hope it's over now. It's up to Hertha to decide whether it's over now."

The dispute could continue

If Bobic enforces the title, the Berliners must deposit 110 percent of the sum due to him as security with the court. After the next legal defeat, Hertha can also decide to refrain from a retrial and pay the 53-year-old the money directly. The subsequent proceedings would be conducted as normal civil proceedings in which all evidence is admissible.

Specifically, Bobic, who had to leave the former Bundesliga club in January 2023, had insisted on salary for February to April 2023 as well as a contractually agreed severance payment. He actually wanted to enforce the enforcement order as quickly as possible in the proceedings, with which he could demand payment from cash-strapped Hertha.

However, the proceedings dragged on for two and a half years. Among other things, motions of bias from the Hertha side repeatedly caused delays.

In May of this year, the court proposed a settlement of €3.2 million at the request of both sides. However, according to Bobic, Hertha then rejected the offer.

The 53-year-old had filed two lawsuits following his ordinary and extraordinary dismissal. In the second case, the regional court upheld Bobic's action against the extraordinary dismissal. However, Hertha appealed. No new date has yet been set. Bobic is now head of football at top Polish club Legia Warsaw.