  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video highlights Barça beat Real spectacularly to win the Spanish Super Cup again

SDA

11.1.2026 - 22:11

Just like last year, FC Barcelona wins the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalans beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 3:2 in a spectacular final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA

11.01.2026, 22:11

11.01.2026, 23:32

What was particularly spectacular in this prestigious duel was the stoppage time of the first half, when three goals were scored in the space of four minutes: First, Vinicius Junior equalized the score after a counter-attack with his first goal in more than three months, before Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona back in front. Finally, Gonzalo Garcia equalized for the madridistas from a corner, which was flattering at the time.

The Whites had no answer to Barça's third goal through Raphinha around a quarter of an hour before the end. The Brazilian had already opened the scoring after 36 minutes and scored twice, just like last year. Back then, German coach Hansi Flick's team beat their arch-rivals 5-2. Now the Catalans celebrated winning the Super Cup for the 16th time. Real remain on 13 titles in this competition. Also because Alvaro Carreras missed the best chance to make it 3-3 in stoppage time when he played the ball into the arms of Joan Garcia from a central position ten meters out.

Barcelona gained revenge for their defeat in the league at the end of October, having won all four of their previous Clásicos. Barça lead the league table by four points from Real Madrid after 19 rounds.

More from the section

Serie A. McTominay saves Napoli a point against Inter - Milan slip up on Jashari's starting debut

Serie AMcTominay saves Napoli a point against Inter - Milan slip up on Jashari's starting debut

Spectacular draw. McTominay saves Napoli - no winner in Serie A top match

Spectacular drawMcTominay saves Napoli - no winner in Serie A top match

Stuttgart beaten in the final. Basel's U19s win the Mercedes-Benz JuniorCup

Stuttgart beaten in the finalBasel's U19s win the Mercedes-Benz JuniorCup

Bundesliga. Bayern dispatch Wolfsburg 8:1 - Gladbach climb to 10th place

BundesligaBayern dispatch Wolfsburg 8:1 - Gladbach climb to 10th place

A resounding victory against Wolfsburg. Bayern Munich start the new year with fireworks

A resounding victory against WolfsburgBayern Munich start the new year with fireworks

Juve beat AS Roma. Wälti and Calligaris win the Italian Supercup

Juve beat AS RomaWälti and Calligaris win the Italian Supercup