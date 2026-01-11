Just like last year, FC Barcelona wins the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalans beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 3:2 in a spectacular final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

What was particularly spectacular in this prestigious duel was the stoppage time of the first half, when three goals were scored in the space of four minutes: First, Vinicius Junior equalized the score after a counter-attack with his first goal in more than three months, before Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona back in front. Finally, Gonzalo Garcia equalized for the madridistas from a corner, which was flattering at the time.

The Whites had no answer to Barça's third goal through Raphinha around a quarter of an hour before the end. The Brazilian had already opened the scoring after 36 minutes and scored twice, just like last year. Back then, German coach Hansi Flick's team beat their arch-rivals 5-2. Now the Catalans celebrated winning the Super Cup for the 16th time. Real remain on 13 titles in this competition. Also because Alvaro Carreras missed the best chance to make it 3-3 in stoppage time when he played the ball into the arms of Joan Garcia from a central position ten meters out.

Barcelona gained revenge for their defeat in the league at the end of October, having won all four of their previous Clásicos. Barça lead the league table by four points from Real Madrid after 19 rounds.