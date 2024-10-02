Still in the stands for the Champions League match between Barça and Young Boys, Wojciech Szczesny is now standing between the posts for FC Barcelona Keystone

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had actually ended his career. However, the Pole is now returning between the posts and joining FC Barcelona.

The Catalans announced the signing of the 34-year-old one day after the 5-0 victory in the Champions League against Young Boys. According to the club, Szczesny has signed a contract until the summer of 2025, having retired in the summer after seven years with Juventus.

Szczesny will replace Marc-André ter Stegen at Barcelona. The German international goalkeeper suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in the 5-1 defeat at FC Villarreal just over a week ago. He has already undergone surgery and will not be available to Barça for months.

