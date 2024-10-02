Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had actually ended his career. However, the Pole is now returning between the posts and joining FC Barcelona.
The Catalans announced the signing of the 34-year-old one day after the 5-0 victory in the Champions League against Young Boys. According to the club, Szczesny has signed a contract until the summer of 2025, having retired in the summer after seven years with Juventus.
Szczesny will replace Marc-André ter Stegen at Barcelona. The German international goalkeeper suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in the 5-1 defeat at FC Villarreal just over a week ago. He has already undergone surgery and will not be available to Barça for months.
SDA