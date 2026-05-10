Marcus Rashford sets FC Barcelona on course for victory and the league title early on Keystone

FC Barcelona are Spanish champions ahead of schedule and for the 29th time. The Catalans clinched the title with a 2:0 win in the Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

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Marcus Rashford with a direct free kick (9') and Ferran Torres (18') made the difference in the first 20 minutes. Real, who were without injured superstar Kylian Mbappé and made headlines during the week with a dressing room brawl between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, should have won the game to keep the championship race open. Barça's lead over their closest rivals is 14 points with three rounds to go.

Despite the victory over their arch-rivals and the successful defense of the title, the mood at the Camp Nou was not exuberant. The reason for this was the death of Hansi Flick's father, which FC Barcelona announced a few hours before the game. Nevertheless, the 61-year-old German, who celebrated his second championship in his second year at Barcelona, was on the touchline.