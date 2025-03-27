Shortly after the national team break, a mammoth program awaits FC Barcelona's star ensemble, starting with the catch-up game against Osasuna on Thursday. Coach Hansi Flick criticizes the scheduling.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona return to action on Thursday for the first time since the international break. The Catalans will face Osasuna in the supplementary match of matchday 27.

The make-up date is not met with enthusiasm on either side. Both teams have international players in their ranks who have been traveling around the world in recent days.

Barça coach Hansi Flick criticized the league's scheduling, but also said: "We will play, we're not looking for excuses." Show more

As soon as the international break is over, it's back to serious business for FC Barcelona. The supplementary match against Osasuna (9 p.m. live on blue Sport) is already on the program on Thursday. The game was originally scheduled to be played on March 8, but was rescheduled for this Thursday following the unexpected death of Barça team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.

However, the rescheduled date set by the association has not been met with enthusiasm by either side. Osasuna have to play their next away game in Bilbao, around 600 kilometers away, just three days after the tough game in Barcelona.

In addition, both teams have players in their ranks who have traveled halfway around the world in recent days and are only expected to join their clubs shortly before kick-off. "The players have been playing with their national teams, and that's bad. Now we have to play against Osasuna and we have to talk about whether it's the right time," said coach Hansi Flick at the pre-match press conference.

Barcelona without Raphinha and Araujo?

Flick will certainly be without Brazilian Raphinha and Uruguayan Ronald Araujo against Osasuna. "They won't play and they won't be in the squad either," the 60-year-old made clear. "They are out. The flight is long and the situation is not ideal. They need to recover and train, and then we'll see on Sunday."

The clash with Osasuna is just the beginning for Barça. They have a home game against Girona on Sunday before the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid next Wednesday. Just three days later, the Catalans continue their league campaign against Betis Sevilla.

"Maybe UEFA or FIFA should say something"

Flick is looking even further ahead, however, and also criticized the fixtures surrounding the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund. The first leg is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, followed by the second leg just six days later. In between, however, Barcelona still have to play away at Leganes on Saturday.

"We play Leganes at 9pm, so we're at home too late. I'm not happy with that. There are other leagues that do it differently. But I can't change it. That's my personal opinion," said Flick, adding: "Maybe UEFA or FIFA should say something."

Recently, arch-rivals Real Madrid had already complained about the scheduling of matches in Spain. Coach Carlo Ancelotti even announced that he would no longer play if there were less than 72 hours between two games. But Flick does not want to go that far. "We will play, we are not looking for excuses," said Flick. "We are Barcelona and not Real Madrid. We are proud to be Barcelona."

Videos from the department