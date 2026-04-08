Atlético Madrid win the Champions League quarter-final first leg at FC Barcelona 2-0. After the game, a curious handball scene in the visitors' penalty area causes a stir. blue refereeing expert Urs Meier and Barça coach Hansi Flick criticize the VAR.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Atlético Madrid's 2-0 away win at FC Barcelona, the Catalans are annoyed that a penalty was not awarded in the second half.

Atlético defender Marc Pubill picks up the ball at a goal kick. Should that have been a penalty kick?

For Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and blue refereeing expert Urs Meier, the case is clear: penalty. Show more

The 54th minute was ticking away at Camp Nou when Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso took a kick and passed the ball to team-mate Marc Pubill inside the five-yard box. However, Pubill does not play on, but stops the ball with his hand and takes the kick in turn - back to keeper Musso. Goal kick? Handball? Penalty?

The stadium immediately goes wild and several Barça players complain loudly to referee Istvan Kovacs. But the Hungarian's whistle remains silent. The scene is reminiscent of the Champions League match between Bruges and Aston Villa in 2024, when the Belgians were awarded a penalty for a virtually identical scene.

There was also a similar handball at the kick-off in the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the same year. On that occasion, however, the referee's whistle also remained silent.

Flick rages, refereeing expert Meier criticizes the VAR

For Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, the case is clear after the 2-0 defeat to Atlético: "That should have resulted in a penalty and a second yellow card," raged the German tactician in an interview. Particularly bitter: shortly before the break, Barça defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off after a VAR intervention.

In the 54th minute, however, the video referee waved the curious handball scene through - even though the culprit, Marc Pubill, had already been shown a yellow card in the first half and could have been shown the red card for the scene. "What do we have a VAR for? That's unbelievable!" said an annoyed Flick.

blue refereeing expert Urs Meier also criticized the refereeing team: "There's actually a simple rule: handball. That gives a penalty. It's as simple as that."

The use of VAR was particularly lacking in this scene, Meier continued. "You can see the referee. He's unsure and doesn't know exactly what happened. He probably doesn't get any advice from the VAR either. No idea why. Actually, he should have said: 'Look at that, it's a clear mistake'. But that didn't happen."