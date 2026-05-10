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Shortly before the Clásico Barça coach Hansi Flick mourns the loss of his late father

dpa

10.5.2026 - 15:40

Hansi Flick mourns the death of his father ahead of the Clásico.
Hansi Flick mourns the death of his father ahead of the Clásico.
Imago

Hansi Flick's father has died. FC Barcelona show their sympathy - and Spanish media want to know whether Flick will be on the bench for the Clásico or not.

DPA

10.05.2026, 15:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Sunday evening, Barcelona will need just one point in the Clásico against Real Madrid to clinch the league title.
  • A few hours before kick-off, the father of Barça coach Hansi Flick passed away.
  • blue Sport will broadcast the match live - kick-off is at 21:00.
Show more

Former national team coach Hansi Flick mourns the death of his father. FC Barcelona made the announcement on Sunday, just a few hours before the Clásico against Real Madrid. "FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family would like to express our condolences to Hansi Flick on the death of his father. We share your pain and stand by you and your family in this difficult moment," the club wrote on X.

Spanish media reported that Flick still wanted to be on the touchline in the Spanish league's top match against Real this evening. The German coach is at the team headquarters in the Hotel Torre Melina and will be in charge of his team at the Clásico, wrote "Mundo Deportivo", for example.

Barça can clinch the league title with a point. The Catalans are eleven points ahead of Real.

Madrid's opponents also address Flick

The Madrilenians also sent their condolences. "Real Madrid, its president and board of directors deeply regret the death of the father of FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. Real Madrid would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones", the Whites announced in a statement.

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