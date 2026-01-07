FC Barcelona advance to the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao. The defending champions dominate their opponents in phases.

DPA dpa

FC Barcelona has advanced to the final of the Spanish Super Cup with a goal demonstration. The defending champions and record winners defeated Athletic Bilbao 5:0 in the semi-final. Their opponents in the final will be determined this Thursday in a city duel between Atlético and Real Madrid.

Even without goalscorer Robert Lewandowski and Spain's super teenager Lamine Yamal in the starting line-up, coach Hansi Flick's team dismantled the team from Bilbao in the first half.

Barcelona overrun Bilbao and advance to the Super Cup final. IMAGO/Agencia EFE

Game decided in 20 minutes

Ferran Torres (22nd minute), Fermin (30th), Roony Bardghji (34th) and Raphina (38th) put the Catalans ahead in less than 20 minutes in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where this year's competition will also be held. After the break, Raphina (52) ensured the final score.