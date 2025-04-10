FC Barcelona's exhilarating victory against BVB is also celebrated in the international media. Also in the spotlight: an ex-Dortmund player.

Syl Battistuzzi

Switzerland: 🇨🇭

"Blick":"After the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, even the boldest optimists can hardly find any arguments as to how the hell BVB is supposed to turn around the 4-0 deficit in the second leg in a week's time."

"NZZ":"Expensive mediocrity: The debacle in Barcelona shows the deficits of Dortmund Borussia. (...) The ensemble of former Bayern and German national coach Hansi Flick is not only brilliantly organized, it is also excellent at defending despite its individual quality. However, it is unusual for a team coached by Niko Kovac to collapse like this. On the one hand, it may be due to the class of this FC Barcelona around its magician Lamine Yamal, on the other hand it points to serious problems in the squad."

"Tagesanzeiger": "Ruffled by Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha: Dortmund go down against Barça."

Germany: 🇩🇪

"Bild": "Brutal BVB downfall."

"FAZ":"Last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund are facing elimination from the Champions League after a footballing humiliation at the hands of Hansi Flick's offensive artists from FC Barcelona."

"kicker": "BVB go down after Lewandowski's brace."

"Sport1": "BVB takes a bath in Barcelona."

"Süddeutsche Zeitung": "Flick's Barça sinks BVB."

Spain: 🇪🇸

"As":"Barça scares Europe. Barça is the terror of Europe again. Flick's team has sent a very clear message."

"El Mundo": "Lewandowski and the curse of the ex, 29 goals in 28 games against Dortmund."

"Mundo Deportivo": "A blue and red storm that fuels big dreams! Barça dismantled Borussia Dortmund, are superior in all respects and are now in the VIP zone of the title contenders. Not since Leo Messi's heyday have we seen anything comparable to the Champions League quarter-final first leg."

"Sport":"Collective orgasm of the champions at Montjuïc. Ecstasy. Euphoria. Perfection. Faith. Hunger. Barça exhausted all their attributes in an absolutely epic night at Montjuïc in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final."

"El País":"Barça are flying in the Champions League. (...) The team is competing with an unusual confidence and maturity, as if it had to justify its candidacy in every game after a decade of disappointments, far superior at the moment even to the last finalist: Borussia Dortmund."

"La Vanguardia":"Barça's steamroller rolled over Borussia Dortmund and is now on the verge of reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. This fresh and bright team never ceases to amaze. And nobody can stop them. Barça continues to dream of everything. What a joy."

"Marca": "Semi-final in sight - Borussia was no match for the Barça team."

Austria 🇦🇹

"Krone":"Another great premier class show in front of their own fans before BVB have a year off in the Champions League. Of course, nothing is impossible in football, but after this first leg, Dortmund's progression to the semi-finals would be a veritable football miracle."

France: 🇫🇷

"L'Equipe":"Barcelona overrun Dortmund and create a great opportunity for the semi-finals. Thanks to four goals from their fantastic attacking trio, including a brace from Robert Lewandowski, the Catalans clearly dominated Dortmund and took a huge step forward."

England: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

"Independent":"Monstrous Barcelona crush Borussia Dortmund with a show of force."

"Times":"Yamal inspires Barcelona as heartless Lewandowski haunts his old team again."

"Daily Mail:"Hansi Flick's side dominated proceedings and it was a surprise that it took them so long to score the first goal."

"Mirror":"Raphinha equals Lionel Messi's incredible record."

"The Guardian:"There's one more game to go, but Barcelona will be playing it for fun, and perhaps no one is having as much fun as they are right now. A place in the semi-finals is virtually assured."

Italy: 🇮🇹

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"Barça, the usual super-Lewa and a lot of talent - Borussia stay in the game for a half, but then give up."

"La Repubblica": "Barcelona practically in the semi-finals."

"Tuttosport":"Barcelona sparkle against Dortmund. Semi-final secured."

"Corriere dello Sport":"Barcelona are exaggerating: Poker at Borussia Dortmund, Champions semi-final secured. Within five minutes, Jamal sent the opposing defense into a panic when his left-footed volley was first blocked by Kobel and then, after a snaking run down the right, he finished from a deflected position."

Netherlands: 🇳🇱

"De Telegraaf":"A lot has to go wrong for FC Barcelona to miss out on a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Spanish powerhouse with Frenkie de Jong in the starting eleven was clearly too strong for Borussia Dortmund with a 4:0 victory."

Belgium: 🇧🇪

"Het laatste Nieuws":"Write them down already: FC Barcelona are in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Barça were masters and champions, Borussia Dortmund at times just a plaything."