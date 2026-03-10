Atlético Madrid made it 4-0 against Tottenham in the 22nd minute and went on to win 5-2, while Newcastle and Barça drew 1-1 after a wild final phase.

Patrick Lämmle

FC Barcelona prevented an away defeat at Newcastle at the last second. Lamine Yamal scored with a penalty in the 96th minute to make the final score 1-1 and bring disillusionment to St. James' Park. The home team had deservedly taken the lead in the 86th minute through Harvey Barnes. Fabian Schär was still missing for England due to an ankle injury.

Atlético ruffle Tottenham's feathers

Because Tottenham had lost five in a row recently, coach Igor Tudor decided to change the goalkeeper. It went completely wrong and was largely responsible for the 5-2 defeat at Atlético Madrid.

The young Czech Antonin Kinsky, who had not played a game since October, made two mistakes with the ball at his feet in the opening quarter of an hour, which led to Marcos Llorente making it 0:1 and Julian Alvarez 0:3. In between, Antoine Griezmann scored after a mistake by Kinsky's front men.

The Europa League winners from London put on an embarrassing display. Kinsky, whose Champions League debut came to an end shortly after the opening quarter of an hour, was the first to suffer the consequences. The unfortunate keeper from Prague, who had joined Tottenham a year ago for a good 15 million francs, had to make way for the actual number one, Guglielmo Vicario. With him, the damage was limited.

