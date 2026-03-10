  1. Residential Customers
Champions League Barça equalize against Newcastle in the last second ++ Atlético beat Tottenham 5:2

Patrick Lämmle

10.3.2026

Atlético Madrid make it 4-0 against Tottenham in the 22nd minute and go on to win 5-2, while Newcastle and Barça draw 1-1 after a wild final phase.

10.03.2026, 20:50

10.03.2026, 23:01

The games in the commented ticker

  • 90th + 6th minute: Newcastle - Barcelona 1:1

  • 86th minute: Newcastle - Barcelona 1:0

  • 76th minute: Atlético - Tottenham 5:2

  • 55th minute: Atlético - Tottenham 5:1

  • 26th minute: Atlético - Tottenham 4:1

  • 22nd minute: Atlético - Tottenham 4:0

  • 15th minute: Atlético - Tottenham 3:0

  • 14th minute: Atlético - Tottenham 2:0

  • 6th minute: Atlético - Tottenham 1:0

Football news

After two horror mistakes. Tottenham replace goalkeeper after just 17 minutes

She was only 29 years old. Professional footballer Löwen mourns the loss of his wife

A resounding victory in the first leg. Bayern shoot down Atalanta in their own stadium

Early goal enough for victory. Galatasaray take the lead at home against Liverpool

96 games are enough. Kyle Walker retires from the national team

