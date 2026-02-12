Robert Lewandowski is served Keystone

FC Barcelona will almost certainly have one less chance of winning the title. The Catalans conceded a 4-0 defeat in the first leg of the Cup semi-final at Atlético Madrid on Thursday evening.

An own goal by Eric Garcia, who was sent off with a straight red card in the closing stages, started the disaster in the 6th minute. Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez also scored in the first half.

The Spanish championship leaders spared no energy. However, two key players, Raphinha and Pedri, have been on the injured list for several games. The second leg will take place on March 3.

