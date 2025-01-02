Two faces of the Barça crisis, for different reasons: Hansi Flick and Dani Olmo. imago

There is a lot of money at stake and an important player for Hansi Flick. A solution in the form of a playing permit for Dani Olmo is hardly in sight. The Spanish media are sharply critical.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona signed Olmo from RB Leipzig in the summer for a rumored 55 million euros and gave him a contract until June 2030.

Because Barça had - and still has - financial problems in the summer, Olmo was initially ineligible to play. However, thanks to a special permit, he was allowed to play for the Catalans after all. The special permit expired at the end of 2024.

Trouble is looming: LaLiga has refused to allow FC Barcelona to register the European champion for the rest of the season. Without registration, Olmo is no longer part of the squad. Show more

This is probably not exactly what Hansi Flick wanted for his first appearance of the new year with FC Barcelona. But after the sporting blow from the Spanish league, which refused to register European champions Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, the Catalans under president Joan Laporta are in a crisis mood. "Barça in despair", wrote "Marca". "An unprecedented ridiculousness", wrote "La Vanguardia".

Kick-off against fourth division team

Flick is now in danger of losing one of his key players completely. In a further attempt, the club bosses have now turned to the Spanish FA and are hoping for a solution by this Friday, when Flick gives his press conference ahead of the cup match against UD Barbastro.

The Catalans have to face the fourth-division club on Saturday and a clear victory is a must. All the more so after not much has remained of the brilliant start under Flick since he took office last summer. Barcelona have slipped to third place in the Spanish championship and have lost their last two games in 2024.

And now this: "Europe is rubbing its hands over Barça and Olmo: 'Is that true'," wrote Sport. The paper immediately listed possible suitors for Olmo, who only returned to his training club from RB Leipzig in August last year: Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC, FC Bayern, FC Arsenal and Manchester City.

"Potentially devastating effects"

Olmo had signed a contract that is valid until the summer of 2030 - with a fixed transfer fee of 500 million euros. Spanish media also speculated how much money the Olmo case could ultimately cost FC Barcelona: Over 260 million euros. Mundo deportivo" wrote of "potentially devastating consequences".

The heavy debts are the club's biggest problem. In the summer of 2021, superstar Lionel Messi had to leave the club of his heart because the club could no longer afford the Argentine. But things didn't get much better.

Opposition gets into position

For financial reasons, the Spanish league has now refused to register Olmo and Pau Victor. In plain language: they are not allowed to play. A fundraising campaign by the heavily criticized Laporta was not enough either.

According to media reports, VIP boxes in the modernized Camp Nou stadium have been sold to an Arab investment fund for 100 million euros. "As" has already reported that the opposition may be preparing a motion of no confidence and that Laporta will need a lot of magic to get back on the right track.

Valencia takes on Real Madrid: LaLiga clash live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom on Friday