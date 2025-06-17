Bayern are dredging up Williams - but he wants to go to Barça

As the transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg both report, Barcelona currently have the best chances in the poker game for Nico Williams. According to them, the Spanish international from Athletic Bilbao would prefer to move to the Catalans.

However, Barça must now check whether a transfer is even feasible and whether Williams could be registered. If Barça get the green light, nothing should stand in the way of the transfer. Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea are also very interested in the 22-year-old winger - and would continue to argue if Barça are unable to buy Williams.