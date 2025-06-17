The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
Bayern are dredging up Williams - but he wants to go to Barça
As the transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg both report, Barcelona currently have the best chances in the poker game for Nico Williams. According to them, the Spanish international from Athletic Bilbao would prefer to move to the Catalans.
However, Barça must now check whether a transfer is even feasible and whether Williams could be registered. If Barça get the green light, nothing should stand in the way of the transfer. Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea are also very interested in the 22-year-old winger - and would continue to argue if Barça are unable to buy Williams.
First meeting planned between Xhaka advisor and Milan
Is Granit Xhaka moving to AC Milan? The rumor is getting hotter and hotter. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, there will be a meeting between Xhaka's advisor and representatives of AC Milan in the next few days. An offer has not yet been made and Leverkusen are said to be keen to keep the national team captain.
However, Xhaka recently indicated that he does not necessarily want to be part of the major upheaval that Leverkusen are currently undergoing. "I've already experienced upheaval at Arsenal in 2019. Something like that takes strength. And I'm no longer 25 years old, I'll soon be 33."
GC says goodbye to ten players
GC is undergoing a radical change. As GC writes in a press release, no fewer than 10 players are leaving the club. Alain Sutter seems to be cleaning up the store. The cooperation with Sonny Kittel, Manuel Kuttin, Giotto Morandi, Tsiy Ndenge, Ayumu Seko and Pascal Schürpf has been terminated. In addition, the loan contracts of Adama Bojang, Nestory Irankunda, Bryan Lasme and Noah Persson are coming to an end. They are all returning to their home clubs.
Will Zeidler take over in Lausanne?
According to information from blue Sport, Lausanne-Sport has already found the successor to Ludovic Magnin (going to FC Basel). Everything points to Peter Zeidler taking over and returning to the Super League after a brief adventure at VfL Bochum, where he was sacked in October last year after a poor start to the season.
Wirtz to be presented to Liverpool on Friday
The record transfer of German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC is moving ever closer. According to a report by "The Athletic", the 22-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen is set to complete the obligatory medical check with the English champions this Friday. The only thing missing after that is the signing of the contract.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package, which according to media reports could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
Several departures at FCZ
FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announced on Monday the departures of loan players Mounir Chouiar and Juan José Perea, for whom the purchase option has not been exercised. In addition, the contract with Rodrigo Conceição was terminated by mutual agreement.
The loan returns of Nikola Katic and Nemanja Tosic are also unlikely to continue. "It looks like Katic will be leaving. We have several offers on the table," says Malenovic. With Tosic, it is also not yet entirely clear what will happen next, "but it looks like a transfer for him too". There is likely to be a lot of activity on the FCZ transfer market in the coming weeks.
Magnin new FCB coach
The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for a few days now, and now it's official: Ludovic Magnin is leaving Lausanne-Sport to become the new coach of FC Basel. He succeeds double coach Fabio Celestini, who has left the club at his own request after one and a half years. Magnin signs a two-year contract with FCB.
