Match canceled: FC Barcelona will not play Osasuna on Saturday due to the death of the team doctor. Picture: Joan Monfort/AP/dpa

FC Barcelona have been hit by bad news. The Catalans' match against Osasuna has been postponed due to the death of their team doctor. Club boss Joan Laporta speaks of a state of shock.

The sudden death of the team doctor has left the FC Barcelona team in a state of shock, according to club boss Joan Laporta. "This is very painful news for FC Barcelona. The players, the staff, the coach, everyone is sad", said Laporta in a video message. Due to the death, coach Hansi Flick's team's league home game against CA Osasuna was called off shortly before kick-off on Saturday.

The 50-year-old doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia had died in the afternoon. "He was loved by everyone. He was a great doctor," said Laporta. The postponement of the match was the right decision. Both the opponents Osasuna as well as the referees and the league association had shown great understanding. "We have to be strong in this moment of grief," said Laporta.

The media reported that Barcelona's president went to the team's dressing room shortly before the start of the match and broke the news to the players and coaching staff. Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was already warming up on the pitch at the time of the official refusal and was then asked to leave the pitch.

Ter Stegen: "We will miss you very much"

National goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who is under contract with FC Barcelona and is currently out injured, was shocked by the doctor's death. "I have no words. I send all my strength and support to your family and friends. Rest in peace. We will miss you very much and will always carry you in our hearts, Carles," wrote ter Stegen on the X platform. Defender Ronald Araújo wrote: "I can't believe it. Rest in peace, Doc."

Miñarro leaves behind his wife and two children. "His wife was obviously devastated. We want to be there for them all, his wife, his children and his mother," said club boss Laporta. The CA Osasuna team also reacted with sadness, expressing their condolences to Miñarro's family and sympathy for Barça and the club's fans.

La Liga confirmed that the match would be postponed to a later date. It initially remained unclear when this would be. FC Barcelona will be back in action on Tuesday, when they face Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League round of 16.