German international goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen refuses to allow FC Barcelona to pass on his injury report to the league. This causes further problems for the financially strapped club.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen recently had to have another operation on his back and will be out for a long time.

However, he refused to give his employer permission to forward the injury report to the league's medical commission.

Barcelona are now initiating disciplinary proceedings against their own goalkeeper. This is because if ter Stegen is out for at least four months, the Catalans could use 80 percent of the salary of the absent player to register a new player in accordance with the applicable financial fair play rules. Show more

FC Barcelona will initiate disciplinary proceedings against its star goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who is currently injured. A spokesperson for the Spanish champions confirmed a report by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" to the German Press Agency on request. The background to the measure is that the German international goalkeeper is refusing to allow the club to pass on his injury report to the league's medical commission.

Ter Stegen recently underwent another operation on his back. The club expects him to be out of action for four months or longer. In this case, Barça could use 80 percent of the salary of the absent player to register a new player in accordance with the financial fair play rules applicable in Spain. Interestingly, the player in question is Joan García, who the Catalans signed as their new number one from Espanyol Barcelona in the summer.

Is a second Olmo case looming?

In a social media post, Ter Stegen himself spoke of a three-month absence, angering the financially struggling club. Barcelona already had considerable problems registering Dani Olmo last season.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper still has a well-paid contract at Barcelona until 2028. However, the club would like to get the German international keeper off the payroll. Until the new injury, there had also been a number of well-known interested parties such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus Turin, Galatasaray Istanbul and AS Monaco. This has become obsolete as a result of the operation.

The player's medical data is confidential and therefore his consent is required for disclosure. The club is aware of the player's right, but also sees obligations towards the employer.

