FC Basel is apparently on the verge of securing an attractive friendly match against FC Barcelona. According to the Spanish newspaper *Mundo Deportivo*, negotiations for a match in Basel are already well underway.

Here's what it's all about FC Barcelona has canceled a planned friendly match in Morocco.

Now the Catalans are looking for a new opponent—and FCB is a top contender.

Negotiations for a friendly match on August 16 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel are reportedly well underway. Summary created with

FC Barcelona is planning a trip to the Rhine Bend. The match is intended to replace, on short notice, a friendly originally scheduled for the Catalans in Morocco. Barça was supposed to face IR Tanger on August 15, but decided against the trip for safety reasons.

The background to this is the situation surrounding the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, where a migration crisis had erupted. In addition, according to the report, there were concerns that social media might be used to call for another large-scale mobilization on August 15. Barça therefore concluded that the safety of the team and staff could not be adequately guaranteed.

The cancellation is expected to cost Barcelona approximately 4.5 million euros in revenue. Now FCB could step in: Negotiations for the friendly match on Sunday, August 16, in Basel are “well advanced,” reports “Mundo Deportivo". The plan is for the Spanish team to make a same-day round trip.

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