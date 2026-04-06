Barça's Lamine Yamal against Atlético's Julian Alvarez. IMAGO/Photo Players Images

When Barcelona and Atlético Madrid meet, excitement is guaranteed. While Barça are relying on the creativity of young star Lamine Yamal, Atlético's hopes are pinned on goalscorer Julián Alvarez.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid meet again in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening (8.45pm live on blue Sport).

Barcelona's offense has impressed under Hansi Flick with many goalscorers, led by talents such as Lamine Yamal, while the defense has shown great weaknesses recently.

Atlético will rely on goalscorer Julián Alvarez, who is likely to play a central role against Barça's vulnerable defense with his strong offensive values and intense pressing. The Argentinian was rested at the weekend. Show more

FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will meet for the fifth time in a European competition. Fun fact: All of the encounters have taken place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Atlético Madrid have lost only one of their last four matches in the top flight against FC Barcelona (2 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat) and eliminated the Catalans in both previous knockout rounds (2013/14 and 2015/16).

However, FC Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 25 competitive matches against Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou. The Colchoneros have also never won an away game in the Champions League against a Spanish opponent and have lost four of their five matches (with one draw). Diego Simeone's side are also winless in their last six away games in the knockout rounds of the competition.

As luck would have it, the two teams also met in the league on Saturday. Barça won 2:1 away at Atlético.

Barça with offensive power, but a patchy defense

Barça have scored more goals in the Champions League (73) than any other team since Hansi Flick took charge three years ago. This season, Blaugrana have many players scoring. Top scorer is Fermin Lopez with six goals, Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal have five goals each.

The Spanish creative player has also scored four assists in his eight appearances. Should he score or provide an assist in this game, he will become the youngest player to record ten or more goals in a single edition (18 years, 269 days). The current youngest player is Erling Haaland (19 years, 212 days - 10 goals, one assist in 2019/20).

While the offense is making a big impression, things look far less rosy at the back: Barcelona have never been able to play to nil in their last 13 games - a negative record for the club.

The shaky defense is naturally an invitation for Atlético star Julián Alvarez. The 26-year-old Argentine has already scored eight goals and provided four assists. He has also carried out more intensive pressing actions than any other player in the entire competition (702). "Julian is the best player we have," said coach Diego Simeone recently. However, he left him on the bench for 90 minutes in the league match against Barcelona on Saturday.

Win a month of blue Sport - and experience the most important decisions of the season

blue Sport is giving away one month of blue Sport for free(normal price without subscription CHF 49.90).

Wettbewerb: Gewinne einen Monat blue Sport gratis und erlebe die wichtigsten Entscheidungen der Fussball-Saison

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* E-Mail-Adresse* Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.



Teilnahmebedingungen Teilnahmeschluss ist der Mittwoch, 8. April um 23:59 Uhr. Die Gewinner*innen werden persönlich benachrichtigt. Die Teilnahme am Wettbewerb erfolgt kostenlos und ohne Kaufzwang. Teilnahmeberechtigt sind natürliche Personen mit Wohnsitz in der Schweiz, welche das 18. Lebensjahr vollendet haben. Pro Person ist nur eine Teilnahme am Wettbewerb zulässig. Von der Teilnahme ausgeschlossen sind Mitarbeitende und deren Angehörige der Swisscom-Gruppe, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue Vertragshändler*innen und Agent*innen sowie alle mit dem Wettbewerb beauftragten Partner*innen. Die blue Entertainment AG behält sich das Recht vor, Teilnehmende ohne Angabe von Gründen vom Wettbewerb auszuschliessen. Die Gewinner*innen werden schriftlich oder telefonisch benachrichtigt. Wettbewerbsteilnehmende willigen mit ihrer Teilnahme ein, dass ihre Personendaten gespeichert, bearbeitet und für Werbe- und Marketingzwecke der blue Entertainment AG verwendet werden dürfen. Die blue Entertainment AG verpflichtet sich, die im Zusammenhang mit der Durchführung des Wettbewerbs gewonnenen Daten sorgfältig zu behandeln und in Übereinstimmung mit den gesetzlichen Datenschutzbestimmungen zu verwalten. Über den Wettbewerb wird keine Korrespondenz geführt. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen. Eine Barauszahlung oder ein Umtausch der Wettbewerbspreise ist nicht möglich.

Still not enough? Win two premium tickets including flight and hotel for the Champions League final in Budapest.

Experience the final of the premier class live. blue Sport and fussballreisen.com will send you to Budapest for the UEFA Champions League final on May 30, 2026.

Click here for the competition.