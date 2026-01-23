FC Barcelona is loaning Ronald Araujo to Liverpool FC for one year, according to announcements from both clubs.

No key role despite wearing the captain's armband: Ronald Araujo bids farewell (for now) to Barcelona and heads to England

According to media reports, the English club has negotiated a buyout clause of over 50 million euros for the 27-year-old defender.

Araujo had only been named captain of Barcelona at the beginning of the year. However, he had recently ceased to play a central role in Hansi Flick’s plans. The Uruguayan national team player joined Barcelona in 2018 and played over 200 competitive matches for the Catalan club.