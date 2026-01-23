No key role despite wearing the captain's armband: Ronald Araujo bids farewell (for now) to Barcelona and heads to England
Keystone
FC Barcelona is loaning Ronald Araujo to Liverpool FC for one year, according to announcements from both clubs.
According to media reports, the English club has negotiated a buyout clause of over 50 million euros for the 27-year-old defender.
Araujo had only been named captain of Barcelona at the beginning of the year. However, he had recently ceased to play a central role in Hansi Flick’s plans. The Uruguayan national team player joined Barcelona in 2018 and played over 200 competitive matches for the Catalan club.