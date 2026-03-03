Two goals from Marc Bernal (pictured) and a Raphinha penalty are one too few for FC Barcelona Keystone

Despite a 3:0 win, FC Barcelona were narrowly unable to avoid elimination in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup in the second leg against Atlético Madrid.

After losing 4-0 in the first leg, the championship leaders made it exciting once again in the second leg at home. In the end, one goal was all that was needed to force extra time.

Marc Bernal, following an assist from Lamine Yamal (29'), and Raphinha, who stepped up as captain from the penalty spot (45'), gave the Catalans hope again with their goals before half-time. When the 18-year-old defensive midfielder Bernal scored again in the 72nd minute, a "remontada" like in the 2017 Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain (6:1 home win after 0:4 in the first leg) was in the air. But that never happened.

Atlético Madrid will face the winner of the clash between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao in the final in Seville on April 25. Real Sociedad won the first leg in Bilbao 1:0.

