Days after the 2-0 defeat in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, FC Barcelona are still annoyed about the handball in the Atlético penalty area that was not whistled. Now Barça are officially lodging a complaint.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barcelona are still at odds with the referees the day after their 2-0 defeat in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid.

After a curious handball in the Atlético penalty area, referee Istvan Kovacs did not award a penalty and the VAR did not intervene either.

Barça consider the scene to be a clear error of judgment that affected the course of the game and have lodged a complaint with UEFA. Show more

As the Catalans announced on Thursday evening, they consider the handball by Atlético's Marc Pubill in the 54th minute - after a kick by keeper Juan Musso - to be a clear error of judgment.

"The club is of the opinion that a refereeing decision was made that contravened the applicable rules and had a direct influence on the course of the game and the result", Barça announced in a statement on its website. The criticism is directed at both the Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs and the German VAR Christian Dingert.

Barcelona also demanded "the opening of an investigation, access to the referees' communications and, if necessary, official recognition of the errors and the adoption of appropriate measures".

Atlético goalkeeper Musso: "The ball was not in play"

With the score at 0-1, Musso played the ball to Pubill at the kick, who controlled it with his hand and then repeated the kick. According to the Atlético goalkeeper, he didn't take the kick at all: "Yes, Marc (Pubill) stopped it with his hand because the ball wasn't in play, he wasn't under pressure. I agree with the referee, the ball wasn't in play."

A similar situation had already occurred in April 2024 in the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich - a penalty was not awarded then either. A few months later, however, a penalty was awarded in a similar situation in the match between Bruges and Aston Villa.

Barça coach Hansi Flick was angry after the final whistle. "For me, that's a clear yellow-red card and a penalty," said Flick, adding with regard to VAR Dingert: "He has to say: Look at it. What do we have a VAR for? That's unbelievable!"