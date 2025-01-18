  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Barça only draw after Atlético defeat at promoted side

SDA

18.1.2025 - 23:17

Atlético Madrid's run of success comes to a surprising end at promoted Leganes. After 15 wins in a row, the Spanish championship leaders lose 1-0 in the Madrid suburb. FC Barcelona then miss out on a win.

Keystone-SDA

18.01.2025, 23:17

18.01.2025, 23:23

After an impressive run of victories, league leaders Atlético Madrid suffered a surprising defeat in the Spanish football championship. Coach Diego Simeone's team lost at newly promoted CD Leganés from the greater Madrid area on matchday 20. Matija Nastasic scored the only goal of the game shortly after the break in the 48th minute.

It was the first defeat for Atlético, who will host Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Champions League next Tuesday, after 15 wins in a row in all competitions. Real Madrid could overtake their city rivals in the table again on Sunday. The Whites have one point less and play at home against UD Las Palmas.

In third place is FC Barcelona, whose own run of wins in competitive matches this year has been broken for the time being. Former national coach Hansi Flick's team were held to a 1-1 (1-1) draw at relegation-threatened FC Getafe. After taking the lead through Jules Koundé (9'), Mauro Arambarri (34') equalized before the break. As a result, Barça are only one point behind Atlético and are now five points behind.

