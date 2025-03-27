Barcelona advance to the Champions League semi-finals. Keystone

Barcelona won the first leg against Wolfsburg 4-1 away from home and then stepped up a gear in the second leg, winning 6-1. Sydney Schertenleib came on for Barça for the last 20 minutes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sydney Schertenleib takes Barcelona into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Barça beat Wolfsburg by a total score of 10:2. The Catalans face Chelsea in the semi-final.

The second semi-final will pit Arsenal (with Lia Wälti) against Lyon. Show more

On Wednesday, Lia Wälti will qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League with Arsenal, followed by another Swiss player, Sydney Schertenleib, on Thursday. The two would meet in the final at the earliest.

Salma Paralluelo (10th and 20th minute), Esmee Brugts (41st), Clàudia Pina (62nd and 77th) and María León (90.+1) scored the goals for the outstanding Catalans in front of just over 4600 fans at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Substitute Lineth Beerensteyn (72') scored Wolfsburg's consolation goal. Sydney Schertenleib is substituted for Barcelona in the 70th minute with the score at 4-0.

Chelsea turn things around against ManCity

Chelsea FC lost the first leg against ManCity 0:2, but flexed their muscles in the second leg and managed to turn things around. The Women's Super League leaders celebrated a 3-0 win in the second leg. The goals were scored by France's Sandy Baltimore (14), Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn (38) and Colombia's Mayra Ramirez (43).

High-stakes duels in the semi-finals

The semi-finals will now feature duels between Arsenal and Lyon and Barcelona and Chelsea. The two Swiss players Lia Wälti and Sydney Schertenleib are in the thick of it.

