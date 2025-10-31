  1. Residential Customers
"Operational test" Barça return to the Camp Nou on November 7

SDA

31.10.2025 - 12:18

The renovation work at Camp Nou is not yet complete
The renovation work at Camp Nou is not yet complete
Keystone

More than two years after the start of renovation work at Camp Nou, FC Barcelona will return to the stadium on November 7 for a public training session.

Keystone-SDA

31.10.2025, 12:18

31.10.2025, 13:02

This initiative is intended to serve as an "operational test" in preparation for a partial reopening, which has already been postponed several times and is now planned for the end of 2025, as the Catalan club announced on Friday.

A maximum of 27,000 visitors are permitted by the Barcelona city council. Until a return to Camp Nou is possible, FC Barcelona will continue to play at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium.

The delays in the construction work mean a considerable financial loss for the club, which urgently needs the income from its stadium in order to regain economic stability.

FC Barcelona estimates the total cost of the extensive renovation at 1.5 billion euros. Once the work is complete, the stadium is expected to hold 105,000 spectators - a record in Europe.

