Since Hansi Flick took over at FC Barcelona, the Catalans have been running like clockwork again. However, the German coach at Barça obviously also attaches great importance to discipline.

As Pedri reveals on Spanish TV, Flick is tough when it comes to unpunctuality: "If you're late, you don't play."

Barcelona are nine points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and celebrated their third Champions League victory on Wednesday with a 5-2 win over Red Star Belgrade. Show more

5:0 against YB, 4:1 against Bayern and 5:2 in Belgrade on Wednesday - Barça have bounced back impressively in the Champions League after their opening defeat in Monaco. Things are going well in the league anyway. The Catalans have won eleven of their twelve games and are clearly top of the table.

Nobody in Barcelona is thinking about club legend Xavi anymore. His successor Hansi Flick has long since won the hearts of the fans with his spectacular football. And the German coach is also very popular with the stars. "Hansi always has a recipe. We believe in him, in us, it works really well," Robert Lewandowski recently enthused about the 59-year-old.

Suspension instead of a fine

But Flick can also be unpleasant. And that's when you arrive too late. Midfield star Pedri reveals this on the show "Martínez y Hermanos"."If you're late, you don't play", is the hard-and-fast rule of the former national team coach.

It was different with former coach Xavi. Players who were late would have had to pay fines, which would have doubled for each subsequent offense. For undisciplined footballers, that quickly ran into money, explains Pedri. "But the new rule under Flick is even stricter."

However, it seems to be working. The resounding victories in the legendary Clásico against Real Madrid and in the Champions League against Bayern Munich show that Barça are once again a force to be reckoned with after some difficult years. On Sunday, Lewandowski, Pedri and Co. face a difficult away game at Real Sociedad (live on blue Sport) - provided they don't arrive too late in the training sessions beforehand.