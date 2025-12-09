An exciting Champions League Tuesday comes to an end. Frankfurt sniffed a surprise in Barcelona, but were beaten in the end. Atalanta turn the game around against Chelsea and Inter lose to Liverpool.

Liverpool FC took a small step out of the crisis without Mohamed Salah, who was banned for the time being after his angry speech. In the Champions League top match at Inter Milan, the Reds won 1:0 (0:0) late on.

Substitute Florian Wirtz was pulled by the shirt of Inter's Alessandro Bastoni in the penalty area shortly before the end, and referee Felix Zwayer awarded a penalty after reviewing the video footage. Dominik Szoboszlai (88th minute) converted the penalty to score the winner. Yann Sommer in the Inter goal had no chance of defending.

The Reds thus moved into the top group in the table for the time being. It remains to be seen whether superstar Salah will be back for the next Premier League match. Coach Arne Slot had left the Egyptian out of the squad for the match in Italy because he had caused unrest at the weekend with clear criticism of the club and coach. The reason was the Egyptian's recent lack of playing time.

Atalanta turn the game around against Chelsea

Things are also going well for Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight. The Spurs won 3:0 against Slavia Prague. An own goal from David Zima (26th minute) and goals from Mohammed Kudus (50th) and Xavi (79th) clinched victory. Coach Thomas Frank's team are now close behind Liverpool in the table.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, slipped down the table after a 2-1 (1-0) defeat at Atalanta Bergamo. João Pedro (25) had put the English side ahead. However, Gianluca Scamacca (55) and Charles De Ketelaere (83) turned the game in the Italians' favor.

