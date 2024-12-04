After three league games without a win, FC Barcelona finally returned to winning ways. Coach Hansi Flick explains why he decided not to play striker Lewandowski in the 5:1 win against Mallorca.

FC Barcelona put an end to their short negative streak of three league games without a win with a clear success. The Catalans won 5:1 at RCD Mallorca even without the rested goalscorer Robert Lewandowski and continue to lead the table.

With 37 points, FC Barcelona are four points ahead of Real Madrid, who have played two games less. Real play at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday evening. Show more

Hansi Flick is relieved that FC Barcelona have ended their mini-crisis in the Spanish league. "It was an important win at this point in the season. That's why we're happy," said the former national coach after the 5:1 win at RCD Mallorca on Tuesday evening. He had already said before the game: "We're happy that the shitty November is over and now December begins." Before the win on the vacation island, the Catalans had gone three consecutive league games without a win.

The 59-year-old also explained why he decided not to play goalscorer Robert Lewandowski (36) at all: "It's important for him to score goals. Lewandowski needed rest, we had to look after him. Ferran managed to score the first goal. There was no need to let Lewandowski play today."

In the absence of the former Bundesliga striker, Ferran Torres (12th minute), Raphinha (56th, penalty/74th), Frenkie de Jong (79th) and Pau Victor (84th) scored for the Catalans. With 37 points, Flick's team are four points ahead of Real Madrid in the table, although they have played two games less. Real play at Athletic Bilbao today.

Flick on Lamine Yamal: "We need him"

Flick had special praise for young star Lamine Yamal. "He's always important, he makes the difference. He could have scored one or two goals. He played very well, he assisted, he has great quality. We need him," said Flick, praising the 17-year-old European champion, who provided two assists in the win against RCD Mallorca.

