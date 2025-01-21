Tuesday evening in the Champions League had a few treats in store. The highlights in the videos.

Linus Hämmerli

Benfica Lisbon missed out on victory at home against Barcelona after taking a 3:1 lead at the break. Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis scored three times for the hosts in the first half, with Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny looking poor on two occasions. Pavlidis, who is in competition with Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni, who came on as a substitute in the 80th minute, was the Netherlands' top scorer in the summer from Alkmaar. Robert Lewandowski (78), Eric Garcia (87) and Raphinha (96) turned Barcelona's fortunes around in the final quarter of an hour.

Leverkusen let victory slip from their grasp

Leverkusen suffered a painful 2-1 defeat at Atlético Madrid. The Bundesliga club with Granit Xhaka deprived themselves of points. Until shortly after the break, it looked as though Leverkusen would win, not only leading 1-0 but also having the advantage.

In the 52nd minute, Julian Alvarez turned the game on its head when he scored the first Spanish goal of the game after a counter-attack via Antoine Griezmann to make it 1-1. With a quarter of an hour remaining, the Germans also gave away their numerical advantage when Piero Hincapie, the scorer of the 1-0 goal, was shown a second yellow card. Alvarez scored the winner for Atlético in the 90th minute.

Leverkusen are now only sixth in the table. The top four are Atalanta Bergamo (5:0 against Sturm Graz), Atlético Madrid, Barcelona (5:4 against Benfica Lisbon) and Liverpool (2:1 against Lille). Liverpool and Barcelona are the first teams to have already secured their place in the top 8 and thus a direct place in the round of 16.

Another defeat for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund also conceded defeat in their fourth match of the year. The team led by Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel lost 2:1 in Bologna. A double strike within 89 seconds gave the Italians, with Dan Ndoye and Remo Freuler in the starting line-up, their first ever victory in the Champions League.

Embolo in the thick of Monaco's winning goal

Monaco, featuring Swiss internationals Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria, kept their chances of progressing directly to the last 16 of the Champions League alive with a home win against Aston Villa.

The 1-0 winner in the penultimate round of the league phase was scored by defender Wilfried Singo, who, like Zakaria, returned to the team after an injury lay-off. Thanks to their success against the eighth-placed team in the Premier League, AS Monaco, coached by former YB manager Adi Hütter, are now level on points with Aston Villa in 9th place.

Atalanta Bergamo are in an even better position. The Europa League winners are now in the top 8 in the table after beating Sturm Graz 5-0 (with Gregory Wüthrich).

Rieder scores a wild card

Stuttgart were responsible for the German success story of the day. The Swabians won 3-1 at Slovan Bratislava, with substitute Fabian Rieder scoring the final goal in the 87th minute.

More highlights