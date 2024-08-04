  1. Residential Customers
Pau Víctor scores twice Barça win test match against Real in front of 82,000 fans

dpa

4.8.2024 - 10:07

Pau Víctor scores a brace to give Barcelona victory.
Imago

FC Barcelona are getting into good form with Hansi Flick. A win in the Clásico - and once again the weather plays a role.

Just over two months after signing for FC Barcelona, Hans Flick was able to celebrate his first prestigious victory in the Clásico against Real Madrid. The Catalans with the German football coach won the test match against the royals in the USA 2:1 (1:0) on Saturday (local time). The 22-year-old Pau Víctor (42nd and 54th minute) scored both Barça goals and received extra praise from Flick.

"The door to the first team is always open," said Flick, who was generally pleased with the young players' performance during the US tour. "This is a great opportunity for them." As in the test against Manchester City in Orlando, which Barcelona won on penalties, the game in East Rutherford was also heavily affected by a thunderstorm and had to be interrupted for a long time.

For Real, who started with German international Antonio Rüdiger, only 19-year-old Nico Paz (82) scored in front of 82,154 fans. "The result is not so important," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. "The aim is for the players to get minutes and be in good form. It's a preparation game."

The test matches in North America against Barcelona have never ended well for Real: Barça also won the games in Miami (2017), Las Vegas (2022) and Dallas (2023).

