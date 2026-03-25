Alessia Russo scores against Chelsea and leads the scoring charts with eight goals. Imago

The quarter-final first legs of the Women's Champions League were played on Tuesday and Wednesday. Of the three Nati players remaining in the competition, only Sydney Schertenleib made an appearance.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Women's Champions League, Barça, Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Bayern Munich won their quarter-final first legs.

Wolfsburg's Vallotto is back in the squad for the first time after her injury, but will not feature. Nati goalkeeper Peng is on the bench for Chelsea's defeat against Arsenal.

The only Swiss player to make an appearance is Sydney Schertenleib. The 19-year-old was substituted in the 74th minute against Real Madrid (6-2) with the score at 5-2. Show more

Schertenleib makes partial appearance in Barça's gala win over Real

Barça win the first leg of their quarter-final away to Real Madrid 6-2 without any discussion. When Sydney Schertenleib comes on in the 74th minute, the game is already over. After her substitution, there was only one goal left to celebrate. Two-time World Cup winner Alexia Putellas put the finishing touches on the game with a converted penalty. Nothing should go wrong in the second leg next Thursday. The favorites are right on course.

Valotto's Wolfsburg shock Lyon

Wolfsburg pulled off a surprise against the favorites Lyonnes and won the first leg at home 1:0. Lineth Beerensteyn scored the winning goal in the 14th minute - the Dutchwoman's shot was deflected unstoppably (video below).

It was the first defeat of the season for the French team. They have not lost a competitive match since the 4-1 defeat in the semi-final second leg of their last Champions League campaign against Arsenal in April 2025 (31 wins, 2 draws).

Vallotto is back on the bench after her injury lay-off, but will not feature. Two days earlier, however, she played the full 90 minutes for Wolfsburg's 2nd team to get back into her rhythm. The second leg will take place next Thursday.

Bayern beat ManUtd in the "Theatre of Dreams"

Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 3:2 away from home at Old Trafford. Bayern's star player Pernille Harder scored in the 2nd minute to make it 1:0. After Maya Le Tissier equalized in the 24th minute, it was once again Denmark's Harder who put Bayern ahead. In the 71st minute she scored to make it 2:1, only five minutes later Hanna Lundkvist equalized again. The final goal was scored by Momoko Tanikawa in the 84th minute.

The second leg will take place next Wednesday.

Arsenal take the lead in the first leg against Chelsea

Defending champions Arsenal are on a roll and celebrate their 10th consecutive competitive win against Chelsea. Stina Blackstenius (23), Chloe Kelly (32) and Alessia Russo (76) scored the goals on the way to a 3-1 first-leg win. However, Lauren James' goal to make it 2-1 at the interval was also a sight to behold. Nati goalkeeper Livia Peng was on the bench as usual, with European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton standing in front of her. The second leg will take place next Wednesday.