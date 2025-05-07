Things got heated at Milan's Giuseppe Meazza stadium. There was great excitement after the Italians celebrated their 2-0 lead.

DPA dpa

Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez denied a spitting attack against Francesco Acerbi in the Champions League semi-final after the defeat to Inter Milan. "No, he cheered directly into my ear and I got angry. The spitting was not directed at him at all," said Martínez after Inter Milan's 4:3 win.

The scene took place after the 2-0 penalty kick for the Italians. TV pictures of the incident went viral on social media.

Íñigo Martínez qui crache sur Francesco Acerbi, il n'a même pas été sanctionné. C'est PITOYABLE. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/exmGgqLVWA — Inter FR (@InterMilanFRA) May 7, 2025

Referee Szymon Marciniak left it at a warning after consulting the video assistant. Martínez emphasized that the referee had classified the scene correctly. "I would have been sent off immediately if the spit had been directed at him," said the 33-year-old FC Barcelona central defender. It is possible that UEFA will review the incident. So far there has been no official announcement.

More videos from the department