  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Possible UEFA investigation Barcelona defender Martínez denies spitting attack against Inters Acerbi

dpa

7.5.2025 - 19:25

Things got heated at Milan's Giuseppe Meazza stadium. There was great excitement after the Italians celebrated their 2-0 lead.

DPA

07.05.2025, 19:25

07.05.2025, 19:50

Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez denied a spitting attack against Francesco Acerbi in the Champions League semi-final after the defeat to Inter Milan. "No, he cheered directly into my ear and I got angry. The spitting was not directed at him at all," said Martínez after Inter Milan's 4:3 win.

The scene took place after the 2-0 penalty kick for the Italians. TV pictures of the incident went viral on social media.

Referee Szymon Marciniak left it at a warning after consulting the video assistant. Martínez emphasized that the referee had classified the scene correctly. "I would have been sent off immediately if the spit had been directed at him," said the 33-year-old FC Barcelona central defender. It is possible that UEFA will review the incident. So far there has been no official announcement.

"Simply world class!"Yann Sommer saves Inter's ticket to the final with these incredible saves

Tears after the final whistle. Sommer:

Tears after the final whistleSommer: "I'll remember that save against Yamal for the rest of my life"

More videos from the department

More from the department

Countdown in the stream. Dembélé only on the bench - will PSG and Arsenal provide the next football spectacle?

Countdown in the streamDembélé only on the bench - will PSG and Arsenal provide the next football spectacle?

GC in the relegation battle. Oral on wordless departure after defeat in Winti and head of sport Sutter

GC in the relegation battleOral on wordless departure after defeat in Winti and head of sport Sutter

Who will book their place in the final?. PSG host Arsenal in the cauldron of Paris

Who will book their place in the final?PSG host Arsenal in the cauldron of Paris