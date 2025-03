There will be no game in Barcelona on Saturday. Imago

The match in the Spanish championship between Barcelona and Osasuna was called off on Saturday evening because the Catalan team doctor died in the afternoon, FC Barcelona announced.

Patrick Lämmle

Both teams were already in the stadium when the death of Carles Miñarro Garcia was announced. In consultation with the opponent, the match was canceled at short notice and will be played at a later date.