The final of the Spanish Football Cup is Real Madrid - Barcelona. One day after the Madrilenians, Barcelona qualified for the final with a 1:0 away win against Atletico Madrid.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Striker Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute after an assist from Lamine Yamal (17). The first leg in Barcelona ended in a 4-4 draw, with Barcelona remaining unbeaten for the 21st competitive match in a row.

🚨 FULL TIME!!!!!!!!!! 🚨



INTO THE COPA DEL REY FINAL! pic.twitter.com/Dy4GOTQdaX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 2, 2025

The highlights of the second semi-final

More videos from the department