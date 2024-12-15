Robert Lewandowski and Co. are no longer doing as well as they would like in the championship Keystone

FC Barcelona concede their second home defeat in a row in the championship. After Las Palmas, promoted team Leganes also beat the Catalans.

Defender Sergio Gonzalez scored from a corner kick in the 4th minute to give the underdogs a 1-0 win at the Olympic Stadium, the replacement arena while the Camp Nou is being renovated.

Barcelona have won just one of their last six league games, reducing their lead over Atlético Madrid. The Colchoneros celebrated their sixth win in a row at home against Getafe and now have the same number of points as Barça with one less game played. Real Madrid are one point behind the duo.