  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Barcelona lose again at home

SDA

15.12.2024 - 23:04

Robert Lewandowski and Co. are no longer doing as well as they would like in the championship
Robert Lewandowski and Co. are no longer doing as well as they would like in the championship
Keystone

FC Barcelona concede their second home defeat in a row in the championship. After Las Palmas, promoted team Leganes also beat the Catalans.

Keystone-SDA

15.12.2024, 23:04

Defender Sergio Gonzalez scored from a corner kick in the 4th minute to give the underdogs a 1-0 win at the Olympic Stadium, the replacement arena while the Camp Nou is being renovated.

Barcelona have won just one of their last six league games, reducing their lead over Atlético Madrid. The Colchoneros celebrated their sixth win in a row at home against Getafe and now have the same number of points as Barça with one less game played. Real Madrid are one point behind the duo.

More from the section

Penalty frustration in Ticino. Lugano goalie Saipi attacks referee:

Penalty frustration in TicinoLugano goalie Saipi attacks referee: "If you always feel so crass ..."

Portugal. Zeki Amdouni scores for Benfica

PortugalZeki Amdouni scores for Benfica

Next low blow in LaLiga. Leaders Barça embarrass themselves against promoted Leganés

Next low blow in LaLigaLeaders Barça embarrass themselves against promoted Leganés