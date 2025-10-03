  1. Residential Customers
Pain in the pubic bone Barcelona without Yamal for two to three weeks

SDA

3.10.2025 - 17:40

Barcelona's wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been struggling with injury concerns for some time.
Barcelona's wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been struggling with injury concerns for some time.
Picture: Keystone

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal is unfortunately suffering from pain in his pubic bone again. He will be out for "two to three weeks", the Spanish champions announced.

Keystone-SDA

03.10.2025, 17:40

03.10.2025, 17:46

Yamal only returned to the team on Wednesday in the 2-1 defeat in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain after an injury lay-off. "The pubic bone pain that hampered Lamine Yamal returned after the game against PSG," Barça wrote in a brief statement.

The 18-year-old winger will therefore not be available for Sunday's league match against Sevilla FC. He is also likely to miss Spain's two World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria.

