Barcelona's wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been struggling with injury concerns for some time. Picture: Keystone

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal is unfortunately suffering from pain in his pubic bone again. He will be out for "two to three weeks", the Spanish champions announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Yamal only returned to the team on Wednesday in the 2-1 defeat in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain after an injury lay-off. "The pubic bone pain that hampered Lamine Yamal returned after the game against PSG," Barça wrote in a brief statement.

The 18-year-old winger will therefore not be available for Sunday's league match against Sevilla FC. He is also likely to miss Spain's two World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria.

