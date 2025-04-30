Hansi Flick guarantees success: Never lost a final. Joan Monfort/AP/dpa

Barcelona with the strongest offense, Inter with the most secure defense - two opposites collide in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Here are the most important facts about the clash.

This will be Barcelona's 13th appearance in a Champions League semi-final - bringing them level with FC Bayern. Only Real Madrid can look back on more semi-final appearances in the top flight.

This is Hansi Flick's second semi-final appearance after winning the title with Bayern in 2020. He is the fifth German coach to join an exclusive group - alongside Jupp Heynckes, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Inter Milan are in the semi-finals for the second time in three years. The Nerazzurri already reached the final in 2023, but were defeated by Manchester City. Coach Simone Inzaghi is the first person to lead Inter to the final round of the Champions League more than once - a historic success for the traditional club.

Inter had the edge recently

So far this season, only Inter and Arsenal have each lost a single match in the top flight. For the Italians, it was a narrow defeat against Leverkusen in December.

The most recent matches also speak in Inter's favor: They remained undefeated against Barcelona in the 2022/23 group stage and progressed to the round of 16 as group runners-up, while Barça were relegated to the Europa League in third place.

The last time the two teams faced each other in the knockout phase was in 2010, when Inter prevailed in the semi-finals under José Mourinho and went on to win the title.

Lautaro Martinez in top form

The clash between the best offense and the best defense in the current competition will be particularly exciting: Barcelona have scored the most goals so far, while Inter have conceded the fewest.

Another record: Lautaro Martínez has scored in each of his last five Champions League games - something no Inter player in the club's history has managed before.

Lautaro Martinez. KEYSTONE

