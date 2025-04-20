Sydney Schertenleib is well on her way back to the final of the Women's Champions League with Barcelona. Picture: Keystone

FC Barcelona easily beat Chelsea in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Barcelona are well on their way back to the final of the Women's Champions League. The defending champions won the first leg of their semi-final against Chelsea 4:1 on Easter Sunday, with Claudia Pina scoring twice for the Catalans in the second half. Sydney Schertenleib, the 18-year-old Swiss international, remained on the bench for Barcelona for the entire match. In the second semi-final, Lyon have the advantage after beating Lia Wälti's Arsenal 2-1 at half-time.

