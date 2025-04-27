Big trophy, even bigger jubilation: Barcelona win the Spanish Copa del Rey for the 32nd time with a victory against arch-rivals Real Madrid Keystone

In a heated final with many controversial refereeing decisions, Barcelona won the 32nd cup in its history with a 3:2 victory after extra time against Real Madrid.

After 116 nerve-wracking minutes, the indestructible Jules Koundé redeemed his team with a shot from outside the penalty area. The French full-back gave the Catalan giants their second title of the season after the Spanish Super Cup, which they had also won against Real in January (5-2).

Real, on the other hand, are on course for an unsuccessful season in which there could be no major trophy. Head coach Hansi Flick's Barça, praised for their attacking play and having already won the first two Clasicos of the season, have suffered again, but the Catalans are keeping their hopes of a historic quadruple (La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup) alive

Controversial decisions

Before the game, the tens of thousands of fans on both sides of the stadium put their differences behind them for a few minutes and sang Gala's hit "Freed from Desire" in unison, but the age-old rivalry between Madrid and Barcelona quickly returned.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea was under immense pressure after tearfully denouncing Real Madrid TV's attacks the previous day. He was given plenty to do, but in the end neither team could accuse the referee of favoring one side.

Real were denied a goal by Bellingham (35') and a clear penalty to Vinicius (47') for offside, while Barça protested in vain against a handball by Federico Valverde in the penalty area (17') and a hard tackle by Aurélien Tchouaméni, for which he only saw yellow (31').

The Catalan club thought they were close to victory, especially in the 96th minute, but the penalty initially whistled for Raphinha was withdrawn after the VAR intervened.