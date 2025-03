Dani Olmo had to leave the field injured against Osasuna Keystone

FC Barcelona will be without their attacking midfielder Dani Olmo for around three weeks, the Catalan club have announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Spanish international suffered an adductor injury against Osasuna (3-0) on Thursday evening. In addition to league games, Olmo will also miss the two Champions League quarter-finals against Dortmund and the semi-final second leg of the Cup against Atlético Madrid.