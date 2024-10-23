Hansi Flick was Bayern coach when the Germans humiliated FC Barcelona 8:2 in 2020 Keystone

On Wednesday, Hansi Flick and Bayern Munich will meet again in the 3rd round of the Champions League in Barcelona.

In recent seasons, nothing has reflected FC Barcelona's loss of importance in the Champions League as clearly as their clashes with Bayern Munich. The five matches between the two teams in the last four years have all gone to the Germans - with a goal difference of 19:2.

This record, which is unworthy of the Catalans, began in August 2020, in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, with an 8-2 defeat in the quarter-finals of the final tournament. Bayern's coach at the time, Hansi Flick, is now Barcelona's hopeful. In recent weeks, the 59-year-old from Heidelberg has helped the 27-time Spanish champions to feel comfortable in their own skin again with good results and to go into the top-class European duels with a broader chest.

Since the end of August, Barça have scored at least four goals in six of their nine games, including a 5-0 win over Young Boys three weeks ago. Flick understandably emphasized the recent past and played down the importance of the direct duels against Bayern: "The past doesn't matter, what counts is the present. We can only influence what comes next. Of course we want to beat Bayern."

In addition to the coaching duel between Flick and Bayern's Vincent Kompany, two other comparisons stand out on Wednesday evening in Barcelona's Olympic Stadium: those between goal scorers Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane and dribble artists Lamine Yamal and Jamal Musiala.

Bayer Leverkusen are already in action earlier on Wednesday evening (18:45). The team led by Granit Xhaka will face Brest in Brittany in an astonishing top-of-the-table clash. Like the German champions, the French side with Switzerland's Edimilson Fernandes have started the league phase with two wins.

