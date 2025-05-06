Lamine Yamal also wants to work his magic in Milan Keystone

After the spectacular 3:3 in the first leg, the showdown between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona for a place in the Champions League final will take place on Tuesday. Lamine Yamal is once again in the spotlight.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With the draw in Barcelona, Inter have created a good starting position. The northern Italians have only won the Champions League once before, when they reached the final in the spring of 2010 by beating Barcelona in the semi-finals. The Italians want to repeat the coup. Coach Simone Inzaghi therefore rested his entire senior squad in the championship at the weekend.

Yann Sommer's team know that they must regain their defensive stability if they are to progress. Up until the first leg against Barça, the Italian champions had only conceded five goals in the entire premier class season. Up front, the Nerazzurri will be looking to strike again with merciless effectiveness on the counter-attack and their feared strength from set-pieces. Lautaro Martinez's involvement is still open.

Yamal's next show?

Lamine Yamal is probably giving Inzaghi a headache. The exceptional 17-year-old, who saved Barça from a nasty defeat in the first leg with his pace, dribbling and the all-important 2-1 equalizer, is expected to work his magic again. "He's in the big games and enjoys it," said Flick: "Lamine is something special, he's a genius."

Inters coach Simone Inzaghi is therefore working on a better tactic to stop Yamal this time. The lessons learned from the first leg should help him. "I'd never seen a player like him live before," said Inzaghi: "He's a phenomenon that only comes along every 50 years."

Given the impressive attacking power of Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres, Barcelona are not so reliant on Lewandowski's comeback. The 36-year-old Pole returned to training two weeks after his thigh injury and is also returning to the squad. But probably only for a wild card role, as Ferran Torres has recently been a brilliant substitute in the center of the attack.

blue Sport will broadcast the semi-final second leg live, kick-off is at 21:00.

Highlights from the first leg