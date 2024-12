Will not be back on the pitch this year: European champion and Barça youngster Lamine Yamal Keystone

FC Barcelona and coach Hansi Flick will have to do without young star Lamine Yamal for several weeks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 17-year-old attacking player suffered a ligament injury on Sunday in the 1-0 defeat against Leganes after a blow to his right ankle.

The European champion is expected to be out for three to four weeks, as the 27-time Spanish champions announced.